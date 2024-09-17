Yesterday afternoon I was tagged by a Facebook friend on a video posted by Alexis Lorenze. Alexis is currently in the hospital at UCI Medical Center in Anaheim, California. She is having a severe adverse reaction to vaccines that were ordered by the doctor she is seeing for treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH).

Here is the full video posted on Facebook by Alexis on September 15, 2024… The video is approximately 40 minutes long. I have included several shorter videos of especially pertinent parts in the text below, but wanted to include Alexis’ entire video here, since things like this tend to disappear from social media.

In her video, Alexis explains that she was diagnosed with PNH in January of 2024. She says the blood disorder was triggered by a cough medicine she was prescribed.

What is PNH?

From the Cleveland Clinic:

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare blood disorder that happens when part of your immune system attacks and damages red blood cells and platelets. Fewer than 20 years ago, PNH was a debilitating disease treated with blood transfusions. Even so, PNH put people at risk for serious and sometimes life-threatening illnesses. Most people lived 10 to 22 years after their diagnosis. But today, people with PNH receive innovative treatment that protects their blood cells and reduces their risk of serious illness. People with PNH can expect to live as long as someone who doesn’t have the disease. If you have paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, your healthcare provider will explain your treatment options. Treatment doesn’t cure PHN, but it can keep the condition from creating serious medical issues.

What is the treatment for PNH? Medications that inhibit complement Factor B, such as FABHALTA. According to the advertisement for FABHALTA, it controls intravascular hemolysis (IVH) and extravascular hemolysis (EVH).

What is hemolysis? And what is the difference between intravascular and extravascular hemolysis?

Back to the Cleveland Clinic:

Hemolysis is the destruction of red blood cells (erythrocytes). Your red blood cells are an essential part of your blood. They carry oxygen from your lungs to tissues throughout your body. Your body uses this oxygen to make the energy needed to perform essential functions. Red blood cells also carry carbon dioxide from your tissues back to your lungs so you can exhale it. Your body continually destroys old or damaged red blood cells and creates new ones as replacements. This constant cycle of destruction and creation ensures you have enough red blood cells. Sometimes, red blood cells get destroyed too quickly, before your body has time to replace them. The process of red blood cell destruction — including premature red blood cell destruction — is called hemolysis. Having too few red blood cells because of hemolysis causes a condition called hemolytic anemia.

and…

Extravascular hemolysis involves red blood cell destruction that takes place outside of your blood vessels. Blood vessels include veins, arteries and capillaries. Your spleen is the most common site of extravascular hemolysis. As blood filters through your spleen, white blood cells called macrophages locate old or damaged red blood cells and destroy them. Intravascular hemolysis involves cell destruction that happens within your blood vessels. With intravascular hemolysis, the parts of the destroyed cells circulate within your blood.

Alexis traveled from her home state of Florida to Southern California to receive treatment because that’s where the specialists are. PNH is a very rare blood disorder, with approximately 6 out of 1 million people being diagnosed each year. Because it is so rare, it’s unlikely that most physicians will have ever seen a single case. It is not inherited, and it is not contagious. It occurs because of a “spontaneous” mutation.

In PNH, a gene called PIGA in one stem cell mutates or changes into an abnormal stem cell. This cell divides and makes additional abnormal stem cells that become abnormal red blood cells and platelets. (source)

I have questions… Alexis stated that she was told PNH was triggered in her because of a cough syrup she was prescribed by her doctor. Why was she given the cough syrup? Did she have COVID? Could COVID be the culprit instead of the cough syrup? COVID is known to damage the red blood cells (erythrocytes). The COVID “vaccine” is also known to damage the red blood cells, making them clump together, as Dr. Ryan Cole has demonstrated in his laboratory analysis of the blood of vaccinated individuals. We know from Alexis’ video that she did not take the COVID shots. However, we also know that the shots shed and are basically self-spreading vaccines. What was her exposure level to others who had received the shots? Was she dating someone who was “vaccinated” with the COVID-19 shots? How many transfusions has she had since her diagnosis in January? We know from her video that she has had at least four transfusions during her current hospitalization, as of September 15th.

Platelets and transfusions:

They keep putting these things called platelets in me, which I need so we've done them I've done four transfusions, and my body is not taking them in they said my platelets Levels are staying the same, so I don't understand why we keep doing them especially if I get puffier every single time.

Alexis is having a severe adverse reaction to the vaccines she was administered. Many are wondering why the shots were given, especially since Alexis was already in such a fragile state of health. This is why…

(source)

In order to be treated with the medication for PNH, Alexis had to be “up-to-date” on the meningococcal and pneumococcal vaccines. Presumably, she was given a “tetanus” shot because tetanus, like meningococcal and pneumococcal infections is caused by a bacterium, and the medication (FABHALTA) increases the risk of bacterial infections.

In her video, Alexis states that the reaction began within ten minutes of the meningococcal vaccination and started as little red dots…

It's been getting worse and worse. At first, it was just little red dots right here that look like pimples. And then my face turned purple and it's just getting worse and spreading throughout the whole day.

What Alexis is describing, and what it looks like to me is Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP), which is sometimes referred to as Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura.

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a rare blood disorder that affects how your blood clots. When your blood can’t clot, you may bruise easily, bleed more than normal when you’re hurt or start bleeding for no reason. Sometimes, ITP goes away without treatment. Other times, it’s a chronic condition, meaning treatment eases symptoms but doesn’t cure it. (source)

ITP is a known adverse reaction to many different vaccines. I did a quick search of the VAERS database…

There have been 93 cases of ITP reported to VAERS for the meningococcal vaccines.

There have been 305 cases of ITP reported to VAERS from pneumococcal vaccines.

There have been 205 cases of ITP reported to VAERS from tetanus containing vaccines.

I also searched for the COVID vaccines and ITP. I knew COVID shots were causing ITP because I remembered that one of the first cases I heard of, regarding someone who “died suddenly” was a relatively young physician who died from ITP after taking the COVID shots. Dr. Gregory Michael’s death was widely reported at the time, including in USA Today.

A Florida doctor has died several weeks after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, although it's not yet clear whether his death Monday was related to the shot he received on Dec. 18. Dr. Gregory Michael, 56, an OB-GYN at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, died after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke apparently resulting from a lack of platelets.

He was far from the only one to experience ITP after COVID “vaccination.”

There have been 1,713 cases of ITP reported to VAERS from COVID-19 shots.

Given that the COVID-19 shots are associated with ITP and given that I know the spike protein targets the erythrocytes, I wondered how much published research there is on the association of both (“vaccines” and infection). So, I went to PubMed.gov and did a quick search…

There are currently 1,093 published research papers in PubMed on the association between COVID-19 vaccination and thrombocytopenia. (I used this term because I wanted to catch publications that used both the “immune” and “idiopathic” terminology.)

There are currently 2,433 published research papers on the association between COVID-19 infection and thrombocytopenia.

What I know, from all the reading and listening I have been doing over the last 3-4 years is that it is the spike protein that attacks the erythrocytes. It is the spike protein in the infection, and it is the spike protein the body makes in response to the injection. I also know that spike protein is everywhere now, as a result of shedding (from infection and from injection). It’s everywhere. Including in the blood supply.

My questions…

Is spike protein from the multiple transfusions interacting with the aluminum adjuvants in the vaccines Alexis received?

Are spike protein and aluminum adjuvants interacting in a synergistic way in this young woman who was already severely immune compromised when she got the transfusions and the vaccines?

Given that PNH is so very rare and given that it is caused by a “spontaneous” mutation, I wondered if there were any reports of vaccines causing the disease Alexis was diagnosed with in January, and for which she was seeking treatment. I did another quick search of VAERS…

When I searched for Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria and “All Vaccines,” there were 43 cases reported to VAERS since the beginning of the database in 1990.

Of the 43 cases of PNH associated with serious vaccine injury and reported to VAERS, 7 of them were from the meningococcal vaccine.

Two of the 43 cases were from the pneumococcal vaccine

One of the 43 cases of PNH reported to VAERS was associated with tetanus containing vaccines.

I know (as mentioned above) that Alexis did not receive the COVID-19 injections. However, I wanted to see if there was any evidence of the COVID-19 shots causing PNH… because if there was, that could mean that what we are currently witnessing in real time with Alexis could just be the beginning, with more to come…

Of the 43 cases of PNH reported to VAERS, since the beginning of the database in 1990, 30 of them are from the COVID-19 vaccine, which means they have happened in the last three years. And that means, we are very likely on the verge of witnessing a sizable increase in the incidence of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), which will be more likely in those who received the shots, but which will also affect those who did not line up, but who have been exposed to spike protein through COVID infection and through shedding from those who have received the shots. And those people who are diagnosed with PNH will be forced to receive the meningococcal, pneumococcal, and tetanus-containing vaccines - all of which are capable of causing Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura. If this is what’s happening, it could not be worse.

I’ll never be able to live a normal life again, because of a meningitis vaccine…

I'll never be able to live a normal life again. All because of a meningitis vaccine. You guys heard what the nurse said. She was the only nurse to help. She was the one who gave me the vaccines last night. She was doing her job. She didn't do anything wrong. The one who did something wrong was the one who ordered all the vaccines while my immune system was so weak. I have no white blood cells in my body. My white blood cells are at a level of 1 .3. I should not be getting drugged up and drugged up and drugged up, especially with vaccines if you need antibodies to fight vaccines and make sure they work. It does not make sense as to why they would give it to me when I'm so weak. My family is angry. I just want to make this live (video) so that it spreads awareness as to what this hospital is doing to me in case it's too late. I'm trying to get on live video what is happening to me in real time… what they're saying… I have no idea what to do that's why I'm on here. I have no other choice because they weren't believing us all day that this was from the vaccine and then they're telling the other nurses that they believe it was, but they don't think it's allergic reaction. They think it's my disease, but my disease has nothing to do with my face… it has to do with my liver and my red blood cells passing through my urine. So, what does this have to do with it? I got the meningitis vaccine, a pneumonia vaccine, and the tetanus shot. The meningitis vaccine hurt very, very badly but I got the meningitis and tetanus in this arm. Pneumonia in this arm, and this is the arm that is all swollen and I cannot move. We don't know which vaccine it was. Definitely wasn't the tetanus shot because I had the tetanus shot as a child and I was perfectly fine. I suffer from a blood disorder called PNH. It was diagnosed in January they've been trying to get me to take the meningitis vaccine since January and I just had a feeling I shouldn't then finally I take it and look what happens to me. No, I didn't do the COVID vaccine I refused. I don't want any more vaccines or drugs trying to kill me and they're not listening to anything I'm saying.

I’ve been being told to get the meningitis vaccine since January…

I've been being told to get the meningitis vaccine since January. And I had a bad feeling about it… But they said I have to take it in order to receive treatment for my disease, or else you get worse… every single doctor even back in Florida… You have to take the meningitis vaccine in order to get treatment for this disease. We tried to do this against the religion thing. Me and Daddy sat there and told them it was against our religion, and that we're not okay with that. And then finally I do it and look what happens to me. I don't want any vaccines. These are vaccines that you're supposed to get as a baby, and if you don't get them, then you don't get them. The only vaccine you're supposed to get as an adult is like the flu shot. Well, you're supposed to get the tetanus shot, I think, every 10 years. The tetanus. The tetanus shot is fine, right? I didn't react like this for the tetanus shot. It's because they gave me meningitis and pneumonia at the same time.

Since she posted the first video on Sunday, there have been a few updates posted by her father, including this video from Monday, September 16th.

As you can see, Alexis’ condition worsened considerably from Sunday to Monday, with increased swelling and blood pooling in her neck and face.

The following photo is from this morning, Tuesday, September 17, 2024:

Please pray for Alexis. And please pray that my hypothesis is wrong, and that we do not see cases like this increasing in the near future.