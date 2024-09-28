Late last night I saw the following video and wanted to share with you, as I know many of my readers are praying for Alexis. As you will see in the following video interview with Kim Iverson, Alexis is doing better. The swelling in her head and face have reduced tremendously. She still has a very long road ahead of her. She still needs all of our prayers and will need a lot of financial support in the coming months as she heals from this horrific vaccine injury.

Alexis’ father, Todd Lorenze, has been posting updates on Facebook. On Friday evening, Todd posted the following photos with this message:

Latest update on Alexis Lorenze. About an hour ago the Burn team changed the bandages on Alexis’s head. Alexis had us take photos of her head for both documentation. Tomorrow will be very difficult for her, as they plan to scrub her head, it was scheduled for today, but they put it off for one more day. Alexis is in good spirits, awake and well. She got to meet two nice dogs today as pet therapy is comforting to her.

