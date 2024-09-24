Please continue to pray for Alexis. She is in a very fragile state and needs Divine Intervention. There are new concerns about infection and Alexis is running a fever, which keeps going up, per Nurse Angela’s report. There are still no definitive answers regarding exactly which vaccines she received. As Nurse Angela reveals in today’s video update, she has been told that Alexis received the Meningococcal (A,C,W,Y) and Meningococcal B vaccines, along with the Haemophilus B vaccine. This report conflicts with what Alexis and her sister recall being told on the day the vaccines were administered. They both maintain they were told she was receiving one meningococcal vaccine, a pneumococcal vaccine, and “a tetanus shot.”

The hospital is continuing to deny this is a vaccine reaction and is refusing to file a report with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). Nurse Angela is going to file the report, once she is given the correct information on which vaccines Alexis received. It is unclear just why this is so difficult - unless there is indeed some intent to conceal the truth.

Here is today’s update from Nurse Angela and Polly Tommey. You can follow Polly and get updates live from Children’s Health Defense TV.

Here is where you can donate to help Alexis and her family. This is the only official fundraiser for Alexis. There are others that have been started on GoFundMe and GiveSendGo - those are not going to Alexis. There will always be people who take advantage of situations like this for their own financial gains. Please ONLY give to and share this fundraiser: https://givebutter.com/savealexis.

