You know how they always say it’s coincidence that young children regress and develop autism after vaccination at 1-2 years of age, because “that’s just the time when autism symptoms begin to show up?”

Meet Jessica and Ashley. These girls were neurotypical. In regular classrooms in school. Happy. Social. Beautiful. Until they were given a Hepatitis B vaccine at the age of TWELVE.

Diagnosed with “autism” as a teenager, after having a NORMAL childhood.

“Autism” IS vaccine-injury. And so is “Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease.”

This is the story of Jessica and Ashley, as told by their mother, Chris Runquist.

This is why I won't shut up about the damned vaccines! These are my twin daughters Jessica and Ashley. They were born normally a month early for twins, in 1985. Except for medical hernia issues that Jessica had since infancy, they were happy and bright! You can see it in their eyes. They were in normal school and had lots of friends and lots of activities! Our dreams for them were optimistic and beautiful. But then something happened in 1998, when they were 12 years old. They had the Hepatitis B shot for school. 20 minutes later, it was followed by anaphylaxis, blue lips, projectile vomiting, and seizure-like flailing of the arms and eyes rolling back. The doctor yelled at me on the phone when I called her and insisted that it was not from the injections that she administered 20 minutes prior at the office. Jessica's life was immediately set back and changed after this. She never ever functioned at her full potential ever again after that shot. She was finally diagnosed with Autism in her teenage years. Complex medical issues followed her throughout her life. Ashley, on the other hand recovered from this episode, after a week or so, but did go on to have occasional black outs and would fall unconscious. The doctors called it Syncope, and one of her spinal tests confirmed that it could be Guillain Barre Syndrome. Ashley continued to work very hard through all of this. She was even on the Dean's List in college but continued to have the blackouts. In 2008 Ashley ended up in the hospital needing blood transfusions and her life went downhill fast after that. She was eventually diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s. Today, both Ashley and Jessica are totally disabled, have extreme difficulty with communication, wear diapers and are incontinent and need 24/7 care. That spark in their eyes faded a long time ago, and so did our dreams for their future.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “The number of individuals developing Alzheimer's disease has recently tripled among those age 30 to 64.” The highest rate of increase is among young adults aged 30-44, with a 373% increase in just four years, between 2013 and 2017.

Young adults who were 30 years old in 2013-2017 were born between 1983 and 1987. Jessica and Ashley were born in 1985. These are the children who were the first birth cohort to receive the greatly expanded childhood schedule of vaccines. The schedule began to explode after 1986, when the law creating the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), granting liability immunity to vaccine makers went into effect. In the 1980s and 1990s, children vaccinated according to the CDC’s Childhood Schedule received hundreds of times the “safe” limit of mercury at each of their “well-baby” and “well child” checkups.

There are many commonalities between what we call “autism” and what we call “Alzheimer’s Disease.” Shared symptoms include difficulty with social interaction and communication, mood swings, aggression, eating problems, gastrointestinal problems like constipation and diarrhea, behavioral issues, sleep problems…

The reason there are so many similarities is because in many cases, the causes of “autism” and “Alzheimer’s” are the same. Heavy metal toxicity (and aluminum toxicity - a light metal) cause neuro-immune damage that manifests in a systems-wide trainwreck that produces the behavioral, neurological, gastrointestinal, social, emotional, and communication problems that characterize both “autism” and “Alzheimer’s Disease.” And just like with the explosion of “autism” cases, the huge increase in “early onset “Alzheimer’s Disease” is a tsunami that is no longer coming. It’s here.

