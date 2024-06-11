Note: This article was originally published in 2011 as a Facebook Note. It has been updated to provide workable links.

I have an eleven-year-old daughter who is about to start middle school in Indiana. She will not be vaccinated because we believe that God created her immune system perfectly and we also believe that to artificially manipulate the immune system that God created is against His will. This is exactly what is written on her Religious Exemption, which, thankfully, is part of the law in Indiana. If you do not live in Indiana, and you want to know your state's laws on vaccine exemptions, you can find that information at the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) website. (link provided below)

A couple of years ago, Indiana (and many other states) changed their "mandated" vaccines to be in compliance with the CDC's recommended schedule. This means that all eleven-year-old girls entering middle school (and who do not have either religious or medical exemptions) will receive three additional shots in order to attend the schools their parents pay for when they pay taxes. The three "mandated" shots are Tdap (three vaccines: tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis), Varicella (chickenpox), and Meningococcal. Many parents will also be talked into (or have been brainwashed by media lies) having their daughters vaccinated against HPV and the flu. These poor, unsuspecting girls may receive FIVE injections of SEVEN vaccines in a single day. As I write this, my stomach churns and my heart sinks. I can't wait to hug and kiss my daughter, knowing she will be ONE LESS - Thank God for religious exemption. I don't take it lightly and neither should you. This is a right that is being threatened and which we may lose if we do not take action to stop the corruption and collusion between the U.S. Government and the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Enough about politics. For now.

I wondered, for those girls (Leah's friends and classmates) who will be receiving those vaccines, just what will be injected into them in that one visit? Many of them will be going to the vaccine clinics that have been advertised all over town. That means they will be getting vaccines from multi-dose vials that contain mercury. I know they will get a lot of aluminum, and since aluminum causes the same kinds of damage as mercury, AND since aluminum greatly increases the toxicity of mercury, even at minute doses, this is very worrisome. What else will they be injected with? Thanks to Barbara Loe Fisher at NVIC, we can find out by using the Vaccine Ingredients Calculator. Note: The Vaccine Ingredients Calculator is no longer located on the NVIC website. There is a link to the new location at the end of this article.

I keyed in Leah's age and weight (95#). She's not getting vaccinated, but many of her friends are approximately the same age and size, so I figured this was a good "standard" to use. The vaccines I chose (from the menu), are those that I know are used by my family doctor. The amounts will vary somewhat, depending on what manufacturer you choose. Here is a list of what will be injected directly into the bodies of Leah's classmates.

Aluminum: 555 micrograms (mcg.) – Note: This amount was calculated for a child who would have received the quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which had 225 mcg. aluminum. The 9-valent Gardasil shot which is now in use has 500 mcg. aluminum, so if this were happening today, the amount of aluminum would be increased to 830 micrograms.

Bovine Protein: Unknown amount - the amount of bovine (cow) protein in the Varicella vaccine is not disclosed by the manufacturer, so there is no way to know how much these girls will be injected with. There is no data available regarding the safety of injecting cow protein directly into children.

Egg Protein: Unknown amount. The amount of egg protein (chicken) in the Fluvirin vaccine is not disclosed. There is no data available regarding the safety of injecting egg protein directly into children.

Formaldehyde: 5 mcg. There is no data regarding the safety of injecting formaldehyde directly into children.

Human DNA from fetal cell line MRC-5

Human protein from fetal cell line MRC-5

Human protein from WI-38 - There is no way to know how much human fetal DNA & human fetal protein will be injected (again, not disclosed). There is also no data available regarding the safety of injecting human fetal DNA or human fetal protein directly into children.

Mercury: 50 micrograms (25 mcg from the flu vaccine, and 25 mcg from Menomune - both are multi-dose vials). The EPA safety limit is 5 micrograms. So, children who are vaccinated simultaneously with Menomune and Fluvirin at vaccine clinics will receive 10 times the safety limit of mercury. In one day. In a matter of seconds.

Phenoxyethanol: 3.3 milligrams (mg.). There is no data regarding the safety of injecting phenoxyethanol into children. According to the MSDS (Material Safety Data Sheet) on 2-Phenoxyethanol, it is "extremely hazardous" in case of ingestion, inhalation, skin contact or eye-contact. It is toxic to the nervous system, kidneys, and liver.

Polysorbate 80: 50 mcg. Again, there is no data available regarding the safety of injecting Polysorbate 80 directly into children.

Yeast Protein: Unknown amount, and no data regarding the safety of injecting directly into children.

My daughter will not be receiving these vaccinations. She is not a guinea pig; she's a child. And she's my child - and she is God's child. Therefore we are exercising our right to religious exemption. I hope you will, too.

Links:

Religious Exemption Help

For anyone seeking a religious exemption, I highly recommend visiting NoDeception.org and checking out their stellar work, especially if you are looking for information about Christianity and vaccines. This article presents an excellent religious exemption letter written by Dr. Garwood, which is customizable and can be used by anyone who needs an exemption signed by a pastor. Please do not pay exorbitant fees for religious exemption letters or “counseling” from anyone who is not an attorney well versed in vaccine law. It has recently come to my attention that there are some people who have been charging nearly $1,000/hour for “counseling” for religious exemptions, with many of those exemptions being denied and no refunds offered. This is very concerning to me. I have been in the health freedom movement for a very long time. I have many friends who are activists and advocates who spend much of their time helping others with religious exemptions. None of them has ever charged a fee for doing so.

Vaccine Ingredients Calculator

Vaccine Ingredients Calculator – Note: This used to be available on the NVIC website and you could use it for free. The developer now has his own website and he charges a fee for using the calculator. In my opinion, if you are on the fence about vaccinating, or know someone who has not looked into the ingredients, paying to use this tool is a very good investment. The one day price to use it is currently $25. You can get a one month subscription for $50.00.

Information on State Laws, Exemptions, and Advocacy

NVIC's Information Regarding State Laws for Vaccine Exemption

NVIC Advocacy Portal - Please register and join in the fight to preserve and expand religious exemptions in your state.

Links to Safety Data Sheets for Vaccine Ingredients

The following are links to the Safety Data Sheets for some of the vaccine ingredients discussed in this article:

SDS for 2-phenoxyethanol

SDS for aluminum

SDS for Thimerosal

SDS for formaldehyde

Learn more about vaccine ingredients in this article:

