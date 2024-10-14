Whooping cough (pertussis) cases are on the rise (again). Here is what the media has to say:

The media is (once again) blaming “anti-vaxxers,” the “unvaccinated,” and those who “fell behind on vaccination” due to the “pandemic.” The AARP targets older adults whose family is welcoming a new baby, urging them to “schedule the shot.”

FDA Press Announcement: Tdap and DTaP do not protect against infection or transmission. Vaccinated individuals can spread whooping cough to the unvaccinated for up to six weeks after vaccination.

On November 27, 2013, the United States FDA issued an official press announcement admitting that, contrary to what you see in the media, it is not the unvaccinated who are responsible for the resurgence of whooping cough (pertussis) infections. The press release reported on a study that was performed and funded by the FDA that demonstrated the acellular pertussis vaccines (DTaP and TdaP) not only do not protect against infection or transmission, but they also make those who are vaccinated infectious to others for up to six weeks post-vaccination. Shortly after the publication of that press release, it was removed from the internet. I guess the FDA had second thoughts about letting the public know that the vaccines they were recommending and continue to recommend now - 11 years later - are fueling the rise in pertussis infection. Can’t have that. Better to blame the unvaccinated and continue to push for everyone, including pregnant women, to get the shot.

Those of us who have been researching and writing about vaccines for a long time will know to save things we don’t want to lose. Even though the FDA tried to hide this press announcement, it has been available via the Wayback Machine (internet archive) since the FDA tried to scrub it. Last week the internet archive was hacked, and the history of the internet disappeared. The archive is back up now but may go away again at any time. Here are screen shots - for safe keeping:

Let’s take a look at the study the FDA conducted, which prompted the 2013 press announcement. Here is where you can download the pdf of the study. I recommend doing so, just in case it disappears.

Baboons vaccinated with acellular pertussis vaccines “were protected from serious disease,” - they often had ZERO symptoms or a very mild cough. They easily became infected with pertussis, and they readily transmitted pertussis to uninfected cage mates.

The FDA study from 2013 was not the only study to look at the safety or efficacy of “cocooning” for pertussis. Here is a write-up from Science Daily, reporting on another study in 2015.

That baby is not protected.

So… The FDA and NIH have KNOWN for ELEVEN YEARS - since November of 2013 -that the practice of “cocooning” - where everyone in the family is told they must take the Tdap and DTaP vaccines in order to “protect the baby” from whooping cough during the first year - Does NOT Work - AND makes the baby even MORE VULNERABLE to contracting whooping cough because everyone around that baby can still become infected and can still transmit the infection.

The research from 2015 indicates that not only can people who are vaccinated with the acellular pertussis vaccines become infected without knowing it, and spread the infection in the absence of symptoms, they can do this MULTIPLE TIMES IN THEIR LIFETIME. In contrast, the FDA’s own research indicates that those who are NOT vaccinated and who contract pertussis do not become reinfected when they are exposed to pertussis. (Natural immunity is far superior to anything coming out of the needle.) When the unvaccinated contract pertussis, they DO have symptoms, which allows them to KNOW they are infected. When they KNOW they are infected, they can take the necessary steps to protect others, especially infants, by staying away.

Has the CDC changed its recommendations, regarding “cocooning?”

Given that the FDA, NIH, CDC, and ACIP have known since 2013 that “cocooning” does not work and places infants at increased risk of potentially fatal pertussis infections, you might think they have changed their recommendations and advise AGAINST the practice. If you think that, you’re wrong.

ACIP is the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. They make recommendations to the CDC. Based on ACIP recommendations, the CDC adds vaccines to the schedules for infants, children, adolescents, and adults, including pregnant women. ACIP committee members are advertised as an “independent” group. They’re not. They are actually a bunch of vaccine-industry insiders who often vote to add their own vaccines to the schedules. As an example, Dr. Paul Offit sat on the ACIP committee when his rotavirus vaccine was being considered for addition to the childhood schedule. The patent for that vaccine sold for a reported $182 million. His share is unknown but is estimated to be somewhere between $8-40 million. He says the money doesn’t matter and did not influence his decision at all.

I did a search for CDC/ACIP recommendations on cocooning and found this presentation from June of 2015 - a year-and-a-half after the FDA’s November 2013 press announcement:

From the PowerPoint presentation:

Nineteen months after the FDA’s press announcement, the CDC and ACIP were still recommending cocooning. For those who don’t know, “standing orders” means all women who are hospitalized after giving birth will receive Tdap vaccine unless they actively oppose it - or unless they received Tdap during their pregnancy.

What is the CDC’s current advice regarding cocooning?

The CDC continues to promote cocooning.

Have you ever heard of the Immunization Action Coalition? You can find them at Immunize.org. They are the ones who actively “educate” your doctors by providing “expert advice” and printed materials for physicians and patients.

Here is what the Immunization Action Coalition has to say about cocooning - right now, in 2024. Eleven years after the FDA’s press announcement, and the research showing how dangerous cocooning is to infants.

The Immunization Action Coalition is either intentionally lying, or they have not been informed of the research from more than a decade ago, indicating the dangers of cocooning. They are a non-profit organization, so you may wonder if they’re just not informed. Nope. See the fine print at the bottom right? “Technical content reviewed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” The CDC.

Let’s look at who funds the Immunization Action Coalition…

The CDC is listed as the top contributing organization for the Immunization Action Coalition (IAC).

Who are the funding corporations? Vaccine manufacturers.

This vaccine-promoting “non-profit” is funded by vaccine makers, vaccine promoters, and those who benefit financially from the sale and uptake of vaccines. Given that the people at the Immunization Action Coalition are still strongly promoting the use of DTaP and Tdap vaccines for “cocooning” infants - a practice which is extremely dangerous to infants, but which greatly increases the uptake of those vaccines and therefore the money from those vaccines, you may wonder who makes the DTaP and Tdap vaccines currently licensed in the United States. Let’s take a look…

DTaP vaccines currently licensed in the U.S.

Note: GlaxoSmithKline is GSK on the Immunization Action Coalition’s list of funders

Note: MSP Vaccine Company is Merck-Sanofi Pasteur

Tdap vaccines currently licensed in the U.S.

The vaccine manufacturers are funding the “non-profit” Immunization Action Coalition (IAC). The IAC “educates” your doctor and is continuing to promote cocooning. Your doctor, who is very busy, takes the IAC’s advice. The IAC’s advice is reviewed by the CDC, so why would your doctor not trust what he or she is being told?

All of this is a complete conflict-of-interest that puts profits above the health and well-being of your infant. Don’t fall for it. Say NO to DTaP and Tdap.

What to do if your family is affected by whooping cough:

Dr. Suzanne Humphries has published a highly effective protocol for the treatment of whooping cough using high dose vitamin C (sodium ascorbate). Please read this article in its entirety and save the information for reference in case you need it to help your family. You can download and save the pdf here. The protocol is extremely safe and is very effective at reducing the symptoms and duration of the infection - even in very young infants.

A final word… immunity from naturally acquired pertussis infection is long-lasting and probably life-long. When a female acquires pertussis naturally, her immunity is conferred to her children and protects them during their first year of life. AND, unlike people who are vaccinated with the acellular pertussis vaccines, she does not become a silent spreader, capable of acquiring and spreading pertussis multiple times over her lifetime. Remember this when you are told by those who use fearmongering and the weaponization of compassion to influence your health-behaviors. Vaccination with the acellular pertussis vaccines is NOT protecting your neighbors, the elderly, or infants. It does the exact opposite, according to the FDA’s own research.

