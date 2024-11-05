In June of 2000, the CDC held a secret meeting at Simpsonwood Conference Center in Norcross, Georgia. Fifty-two attendees were invited.

There were high-level officials from the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration, the top vaccine specialist from the World Health Organization in Geneva and representatives of every major vaccine manufacturer, including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Wyeth and Aventis Pasteur. All of the scientific data under discussion, CDC officials repeatedly reminded the participants, was strictly “embargoed.” There would be no making photocopies of documents, no taking papers with them when they left. (source)

As Robert F. Kennedy reports in his historic article from 2005, “Deadly Immunity - Government Cover-up of a Mercury/Autism Scandal” (republished here in 2017), when presented with the irrefutable evidence that vaccines containing Thimerosal were indeed causing a highly significant increase in the rate of autism, those in attendance at the Simpsonwood Conference spent the remainder of the time discussing how to prevent this information from leaking out to the public. They were not concerned about the children. They were concerned about the vaccine-industry’s bottom line.

The Simpsonwood Transcript is something every American citizen should read. It’s 259 pages long. If you don’t have time for that, break it up in small chunks and read it anyway. You can read Mr. Kennedy’s synopsis of the cover-up here.

The most important thing to take away from this is that the government’s cover-up of serious vaccine-injuries and deaths is nothing new. It didn’t start with COVID. It’s been going on for many decades.

Here is a link to Representative Dan Burton’s speech addressing Congress and presenting Mr. Kennedy’s article to our elected officials. This is not something they didn’t know about. It’s part of the official Congressional Record.