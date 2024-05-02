This is an incredibly important video. A friend shared the link with me on one of my Facebook posts. I found the video on Dr. Peter McCullough’s Rumble page. Here is what Dr. McCullough has to say about it:

A report on the eye-opening results of three studies released recently to compare the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects of vaccinations--as manufacturers and public health agencies do--these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier lives. Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies reveal in order to make a truly informed decision. Update (2024). Courtesy Greg Glaser and Dr. Brian Hooker

Please watch and share widely. Links to the studies and legislative information mentioned in the video are posted below so you can check them out for yourselves.

RESOURCES for video: Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier? (2024 Updates)



1. Unvaccinated Study #1: Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders - https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2050312120925344



​2. Unvaccinated Study #2: Revisiting Excess Diagnoses of Illnesses and Conditions in Children Whose Parents Provided Informed Permission to Vaccinate Them - https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/59



3. Unvaccinated Study #3: Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated - https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/40.



4. Unvaccinated Study #4: Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children - https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf



5. NY Times bestselling book: VAX-UNVAX: Let the Science Speak - https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510766969/vax-unvax/



6. Court documents: Expert reports - https://vaxcheckers.org/expert-reports/



​7. CDC on chronic illness: The majority of vaccinated Americans suffer chronic illness - https://www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/about/index.htm



8. Article: Effort to Kill New Vaccine Studies Fails - American College for Advancement of Medicine (ACAM) on the false claim that the Mawson study had been retracted: https://www.acam.org/news/347977/Effort-to-Kill-New-Vaccine-Studies-Fails.htm



9. US Census Bureau’s National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH) questionnaires ( ~170 questions yet silent about vaccination status):

https://www.childhealthdata.org/learn-about-the-nsch/survey-instruments



10. Vaccines classified as “unavoidably unsafe” by law - CFR, Comment k “Unavoidably unsafe products” are discussed in the Code of Federal Regulations, Restatement of Torts (Second) 402A (k) § 402A. Special Liability of Seller of Product for Physical Harm to User or Consumer, Comment k. See e.g., “Unavoidably Unsafe Products: Clarifying the Meaning and Policy Behind Comment K” - https://scholarlycommons.law.wlu.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2953&context=wlulr



11. The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) (shields vaccine makers from legal liability and shifts burden of compensation for vaccine injuries and deaths onto taxpayers) - https://www.congress.gov/bill/99th-congress/house-bill/5546



12. 2011 Supreme Court (Bruesewitz): Court ruling that vaccine makers cannot be sued for design defects that harm or kill because the 1986 law acknowledged that vaccines cannot be made safe. (See NCVIA and CFR/Comment K reference)



13. Informed Consent Defense: Unvaccinated Control Group litigation exhibits, testimonies, evidence - https://informedconsentdefense.org/

14. NICE Act: Bill in Congress to end vaccine mandates and encourage control group science - https://niceact.org



15. Video voiceover: Erik Nicolaisen - www.eriknicolaisen.com/Home.html



*NOTES & CORRECTIONS: (1) Although cystic fibrosis and other conditions are chronic illness recognized by the CDC, they may be related to birth defects or have genetic causes or predispositions and it is currently unknown whether they can be exacerbated by vaccines. However, another Mawson study suggests that vaccination may lead to premature birth, which in turn can lead to conditions like these.

