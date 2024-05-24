When I first became involved with what many people think of as “the anti-vaccine” movement, it was for personal reasons. My child was injured. Because my child did not have a big regression like many others have had, her injuries were less obvious. While many of my ex-vaxxer friends’ children suffered immediate, undeniable harms, the effects in my child were less striking, and more easily brushed aside as due to “something… anything else… but not THAT.” In addition to the fact that my daughter’s injuries were more subtle, my own education (Master of Science in psychology) and “training” contributed to the denial of what I was witnessing before my eyes. As a result, we kept vaccinating for a longer time than might otherwise have been the case.

When I finally woke up and started really tunneling down the rabbit hole of vaccine-injury, there were a few people whose work really influenced and facilitated my re-education process. Sherri Tenpenny and Barbara Loe Fisher got me started. The doctors I listened to at my first Defeat Autism Now! (DAN!) conference in 2005 helped fill in any blanks and rounded out my understanding of susceptible groups and epigenetics. Huge props to Drs. Elizabeth Mumper, Martha Herbert, and Nancy O’Hara. I found other parents of vaccine-injured children on Facebook and my circle of friends expanded rapidly. We were a group of parents who really dug into the research. We shared what we found. Several of those really smart parents went on to become The Thinking Moms Revolution. I was in awe of these amazing moms who were digging in and doing the work to improve the lives of their own children and simultaneously, with seeming super-human stamina and skill, donning their super-hero capes and enacting change on a larger scale, organizing, motivating, networking, and educating other parents AND legislators. Not for money. They did what they did because they have a genuine love of humanity and because they don’t want anyone else to have to endure the pain their families have been through.

I have met some incredible people. The most incredible people I wish I had never met. I wish there had never been that thing that brought us together. Our children’s sacrifice.

When you have been “in the movement” - whether you self-refer as a “health freedom advocate” or an outright “anti-vaxxer” - for any length of time, you will notice that there are some people - a precious few, who really have staying power. Their work is so good and so important, and their consistency so unwavering, they really rise to the top and they do it in a quiet way, without fanfare or drama, and too often, without much thanks. Recently, the term, “Old Guard” has been used to describe this group of (mostly) women and (mostly) mothers. As a woman of a certain age myself, to be considered one of the OG is an honor that is bittersweet. It is hard to keep going at this year after year, decade after decade. Among those who do, there is a deep, unwavering conviction and sense of purpose in the work that goes beyond anything earthly or financially sustaining. It is a calling. It is a calling that pushes us to keep pressing forward despite anything and everything that might get in the way of halting the harm to children. It is a calling that too often leads to significant stress-induced illness and death, as has happened to many of us and many of our friends.

Ginger Taylor is one of the OG who has staying power. I am in awe of Ginger. I was fan-girling over her long before we met in person.

Ginger Taylor, MS is a Christian, author, speaker, advocate, and activist. She writes on the politics of autism, health, vaccination, informed consent and both corporate and government corruption from a biblical perspective. Co-Founder of the Canary Party, Ginger is a former Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in adolescent and family therapy, holds a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Liberty University, and Masters degree in Clinical Counseling from Johns Hopkins University. Her son Chandler regressed into autism following his 18 month vaccinations in 2003. In 2009 she served on the steering committee of the first Maine CDC Autism Conference to educate medical professionals on the current state of research and treatment of autism. Ginger is the founder of the Maine Coalition for Vaccine Choice and has authored legislation on vaccination in Maine. She is a co-author and contributing editor of the book Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed Biased Science and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights Our Health and Our Children. Ginger was honored with the Health Freedom Hero Award for 2014 from the National Health Federation for her work on health choice and parental rights, serves on the Spiritual Advisory Committee for Children’s Health Defense. She discusses vaccines and the Church at NoDeception.org, curates the research list found at HowDoVaccinesCauseAutism.org, and you can find her writing at GingerTaylor.Substack.com.

Okay, I admit it. I am a snob when it comes to research. I love research. I love being able to read and interpret research. I love being able to find things and uncover the lies in vaccine research that is paid for by the companies and entities that benefit from vaccine sales. In graduate school, I was a graduate research assistant. I LOVED IT. So, when I was first exposed to the work of Ginger Taylor, I was impressed. And that’s putting it mildly. This woman really knows her stuff. I learned that Ginger’s educational background and professional experience was similar to my own - we both have master’s degrees in areas of psychology, and we both have worked in the realm of psychotherapy and counseling. Our personal family lives have both been significantly altered by vaccine injury.

Ginger’s son, Chandler, was one of those children whose regression was undeniable. Since Chandler’s regression at 18 months after vaccines administered during a “well-child” visit (aka vaccine appointment), Ginger has used her considerable research skills to not only figure out what happened to HER son, but to also help other parents understand what has happened to their children. One of the most significant pieces of Ginger’s very extensive body of work is her collection of research studies that show how vaccines cause the damage to the body, which results in the behavioral manifestations that result in the “autism” diagnosis. The title of the original article is “No Evidence of Any Link” and it is published on one of Ginger’s older websites: Adventures in Autism, which was started in 2004 and contains literally hundreds of articles meticulously documenting the events of the last 20 years when it comes to autism, vaccine-injury, and the legal, political, and financial factors responsible for the epidemic of neuro-developmental and immune system trainwrecks in our children.

The article, No Evidence of Any Link, was started in 2007 with just over a dozen research studies. As of February 2021, the list included 160 studies showing how vaccines can and do cause autism. Ginger has moved the list to the website: HowDoVaccinesCauseAutism.org and she has continued to update the list, which, as of April 2024, includes 231 published research articles.

Ginger’s most recent work has been centered around protecting and expanding access to religious exemptions from vaccination. In service of that goal, Ginger has joined forces with Rev. Dr. Jason Garwood and together they write and share at NoDeception.org. I highly recommend checking out their stellar work, especially if you are looking for information about Christianity and vaccines. This article presents an excellent religious exemption letter written by Dr. Garwood, which is customizable and can be used by anyone who needs an exemption signed by a pastor.

My purpose in writing this article today is not only to recognize the very important work of my friend, Ginger Taylor. I was made aware a few days ago that Ginger suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on April 30th. She is doing well over the last few weeks and is expected to recover from this very significant medical event, but her family is currently in need of financial assistance. Our mutual friend, Kim Spencer (one of the original Thinking Moms and an OG herself) has started a fundraiser to help provide assistance to the family during Ginger’s time of recovery. I hope you will consider making a donation, with gratitude and love for this amazing woman and warrior for truth.

We love you, Ginger. I know that your grit and consistency, demonstrated for decades now in the vaccine-injury arena, will serve you well as you journey the road to complete recovery and restoration. In Jesus’ Holy Name and for His Glory.