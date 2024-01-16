NOTE: This post is too long for email. Please click on the title above to go to view the full article.

This Power-Point presentation was first researched, developed, and presented in Atlanta in 2016 at the #cdcTruth Rally for Truth and Transparency. It has been expanded a few times since then.

This slide (above) shows the vaccines currently licensed for use in the United States, which use fetal cell lines – and their alternate cell line products.

CDC’s Excipient List here.

Pentacel vaccine manufacturer’s insert here.

ProQuad Manufacturer’s Insert here.

MMR-ii vaccine manufacturer’s insert here.

Varivax vaccine manufacturer’s insert here.

Link here.

Link here.

Because of the concerns about the age and tumorigenicity of the older fetal cell lines, new cell lines are being developed. This paper documenting the development of Walvax-2 was published in April of 2015.

“Induction of labor with the water bag method” means they filled the uterus with fluid so they could “float the baby” out in one piece before dissecting to remove the organs for use in vaccines. The water bag method of abortion is illegal in the United States.

“The WI-38 and MRC-5 strains are currently used in the production of human viral vaccines (MMR, Chickenpox, Hepatitis A, Shingles, some rabies, and some polio vaccines). But since these cell lines are approaching the end of their ability to self-replicate, a group of Chinese vaccine researchers, Bo Ma et al. have developed a new (human diploid) cell strain, Walvax-2.”

“…the involved physicians performing the abortion should not deviate from the normal method of aborting the fetus (in the case of a three month fetus, a D&C) just so they might provide “optimal fetal tissue” for the vaccine researchers. But this is what the doctors did in aborting the 3-month old female fetus whose tissue eventually proved to produce the best diploid cell strain out of the batch of 9 aborted fetuses for the Walvax-2 cell substrate. They employed a special means of induction (the water bag method) so they or someone they delegated, could deliver to Bo Ma et al intact fetal cadavers with fresh organs which would facilitate, in turn, the ready harvest of the needed fetal fibroblast lung tissue from which they developed the human diploid cell strain conducive to the growth of the respective viruses (rabies, hepatitis-A and varicella [chicken-pox]) (source)

WHO bulletin here.

Read the report here.

BRICS is the acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Monetary support for these countries and their vaccine manufacturing processes over the last 20 years has ensured a lot of growth in market share of vaccines for global use. India, in particular, is emerging as a world leader in the production of vaccines and vaccine components. As of 2013 (the publication of this WHO Bulletin), China was also poised to greatly increase its share of the global vaccine market. This is a problem, since the FDA has extremely limited oversight of vaccines and vaccine components being produced in these countries.

“A ProPublica analysis of FDA inspection data as of April (2023) shows that the agency’s inspections of overseas drug manufacturers, located mostly in India and China, has dropped precipitously even as the number of manufacturers has remained relatively steady. In fiscal year 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel and movement, the FDA inspected 37% of the nearly 2,500 overseas manufacturers; in 2022, the agency only inspected 6% of around 2,800. And in India, where the contaminated eyedrops originated, the FDA inspected only 3% of manufacturers in 2022 — significantly less than in 2019, when 45% of plants were inspected. (source)

Let’s talk about “the benefit” of measles vaccination…

More about the benefits of measles infection and protection from cancer here.

Here is the new link for the 2005 Power-Point: Issues Associated with Residual Cell-Substrate DNA - FDA

This is the web address for the finished Power-Point (the second blue arrow above):

https://www.fda.gov/ohrms/dockets/ac/05/slides/5-4188S1_4.ppt

If you enter the address into your search bar, you will now receive a message saying, “Access Denied.” We are not allowed to see the power-point. However, if you use the Wayback Machine and enter the link, it will take you to a page where you can download the slides. I used a capture from February 12, 2017.

The 2008 Power-Point is proving very difficult to find at this time (October 2023). Here is an article that summarizes the information.

Click here to access the above study.

Click here to access the above study.

Insertional mutagenesis alters DNA and is associated with childhood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma.

…the National Cancer Institute (NCI) says there has been a significant increase in the overall rate of childhood cancers in recent decades -- up 27% since 1975 in kids under age 19, according to data collected by the NCI’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Program. The news comes as the overall incidence of adult cancers has fallen. The rise seems to be driven, in large part, by an increase in leukemia, which is up almost 35% since 1975. Leukemia is the most common cancer in kids. (source)

The following quote is from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center:

“The types of cancers that develop in children are different from those that develop in adults. Lifestyle or environmental risk factors don’t play a role. Instead, it’s usually the result of DNA changes in cells that take place very early in life.” (source)

The above information about WIG’s sponsors has been removed from their website.

Dr. Poland’s Power-Point presentation has been removed from the Women in Government website. You can find it here.

Within one month of Dr. Poland’s offer of a million-dollar bribe, there were more than a dozen new bills introduced by State Directors of Women in Government to mandate vaccines in their respective states. When I was living in Indiana and talking with my state senator, he told me there are two pharma lobbyists for each lawmaker at the State House. And they particularly target the female legislators. Now we know why.

I hope this presentation is helpful to you. Please feel free to use it when speaking to the pro-life legislators in your state. Also, please share with your religious leaders.

One thing that I am asked about repeatedly is if there is any research showing that injecting all babies and children with the DNA of BOTH male and female aborted babies has anything to do with the rise in gender confusion. I absolutely believe it does. There is no research in humans. We should not be surprised at this, given that there have been questions about fetal DNA in vaccines and cancer for more than 50 years, and the alphabet soup agencies in the United States government have refused to do the studies that would clarify the issue. Just as they have refused to do the studies showing the long-term effects of the untested childhood vaccine schedule.

“There is no data to support…” is the mantra of the CDC, the Institute of Medicine (IOM), and the FDA. And the reason there is “no data” is because they refuse to do the studies. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.

This photo is from a video interview I did with Polly Tommey in 2016.