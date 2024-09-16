Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General, is in the news once again.

Dr. Ladapo is in the news because this man’s ethics and courage go against the mainstream media edict that says every American citizen must line up and take every COVID-19 booster and if you don’t, you’re a menace to society. And if you happen to be a brilliant doctor who has strong ethics and a sense of responsibility to the citizens you have sworn to protect - including protecting those citizens from pharmaceutical products that have not been adequately studied and which pose elevated risk of harm, especially to young people… and if you happen to be a doctor whose position (and whose boss, Governor Ron Desantis) allows you to go public with your concerns and well-researched conclusions, you are going to be attacked. This is exactly what is happening to Dr. Ladapo in the mainstream news. The news that is bought and paid for by the people who benefit financially from the sale and uptake of the COVID-19 boosters.

In a conversation I had with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in 2015, Mr. Kennedy told me that he had recently had a discussion with Roger Ailes, who at that time was the head of Fox News. Mr. Kennedy asked Mr. Ailes why his newscasters never reported anything regarding the harms of vaccines. Mr. Ailes’ response was that in a non-election year, 70% of advertising revenue comes from the pharmaceutical industry. Ailes reportedly told Mr. Kennedy, “If any of my news reporters ever said anything negative about vaccines, I would have to fire them on the spot, whether it was true or not.” If you doubt the veracity of this admittedly anecdotal information, just count the number of pharmaceutical ads in any 30 minute “news” program on mainstream television. Then use your critical thinking skills to assess whether or not you can trust what you’re being told by those “news” outlets when it comes to the safety or efficacy of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines (and COVID-19 shots).

If you read mainstream “news” from places like USA Today or NBCnews you might be swayed to believe Dr. Ladapo is placing citizens of Florida at increased risk of death and disability from his advice to stay away from the mRNA vaccines. The NBC news article even has Dr. Paul Offit weighing in on the subject with the following:

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said the Florida surgeon general's guidance is unnecessarily alarming people about the Covid vaccines. "It's just such a dangerous game he plays," said Offit, who has served on the FDA's independent vaccine advisory committee. "You only have a roughly 1,000 times greater likelihood of dying [from Covid] if you're over 65 than if you're under 18." "The mRNA vaccines are remarkably safe," he added.

FACT-CHECK for Dr. Offit: In Dr. Ladapo’s Press Release he stated the following:

Based on the high rate of global immunity and currently available data, the State Surgeon General advises against the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Any provider concerned about the health risks associated with COVID-19 for patients over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions should prioritize patient access to non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and treatment.

This article from Health News Florida presents a more balanced report of Dr. Ladapo’s press release and concerns. From the article:

Last month, the FDA approved the latest COVID vaccine. It’s intended to target a strain known as KP.2, the dominant variant during the summer. However, as of Aug. 19, the current prevalent strain is KP.3.1.1, according to the CDC. As of Saturday, the CDC lists KP.3.1.1 in 52 percent of the U.S. cases, with KP.2 in 3 percent. This difference is the focus of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent vaccine guidelines. In a memo sent Thursday, the agency urged people to skip the new booster because it doesn’t target the most infectious strain. At the University of South Florida College of Public Health, epidemiologist Edwin Michael doesn’t fully agree. He said KP.2 and KP3.1.1 are closely related - close enough that the booster should still be effective. For Michael, the question to address is the need for a booster, not its efficacy. “I’m sitting on a fence here, you know; as an epidemiologist and a forecasting person in particular, I’m not that worried,” he said. “This is not going to flare up immediately. This will become like (the) flu.” Furthermore, Michael explained that the current spike in COVID cases was expected. “As people mix, colleges reopening, schools reopening, there’s greater mixing and immunity will keep waning and rising again.” The health department’s guidelines also claim that the FDA failed to conduct sufficient human clinical trials for the strain-specific booster. “None of these vaccines have been seriously tested, especially for long-term effects. So there is some truth to that,” Michael said. He elaborated on the fact that all human testing since the beginning of the pandemic has been accelerated and on a smaller scale than usual. He added that getting vaccinated may not be necessary, provided someone is not immunocompromised or at high risk, such as the elderly or those with respiratory issues.

Dr. Offit’s misleading language is meant to portray Dr. Ladapo as being “an anti-vaccine wacko.” Dr. Ladapo’s expressed concerns are about the mRNA technology, the lack of safety testing in humans, and the FDA, CDC, and ACIP’s recommendations for ALL humans aged 6 months and up to receive the mRNA boosters.

But wait a minute… When did Dr. Offit flip-flop on the issue of COVID-19 boosters? In this article, published in January of 2023 in the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Offit outlines his concerns about vaccinating young, healthy people with COVID-19 boosters, and he specifically states that trying to keep up with the rapidly changing variants is not only expensive, but ill advised. Dr. Offit ends the article with this statement:

I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains that might disappear a few months later.

Historically, Dr. Offit was very concerned about the lack of adequate human safety data on COVID-19 boosters, as he clearly stated in this interview, which aired on a Philadelphia newscast in August of 2022:

Dr. Offit’s concerns expressed in August of 2022 are basically the same concerns expressed by Dr. Ladapo, regarding the boosters for 2024-2025, including the fact that the updated boosters are not targeting the variant that is currently causing more than 50% of COVID-19 infections, and the fact that the available data on immunogenicity is based on animal studies. Not human studies.

Dr. Offit flip-flops so much he should go into politics.

Dr. Ladapo has been a staunch advocate of informed consent since the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollouts. He and Governor Desantis have clearly been on top of the scientific research showing that the COVID-19 response by the Federal Government and Anthony Fauci was misguided and just plain wrong in many aspects, including masking and isolating children, for whom the risk of death from COVID-19 is statistically less than 0%.

Just what is the risk of COVID-19 related death for children in the United States?

According to the CDC, there have been a total of 1,847 deaths from COVID-19 in American children and teenagers between the ages of 0-18 since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020.

The most recent available data indicates that as of the end of 2022, there were 73, 225,324 children under the age of 18 living in the United States.

Each year in the United States there are approximately 4 million babies born, so each birth cohort is approximately 4 million. Since the CDC is calculating deaths in children from birth to age 18, and the census data from KidsCount does not include 18-year-olds, we need to add another 4 million to the 73,225,324 number. That brings us to 77,225,324 people in the United States between birth and 18. To figure out the odds of dying from COVID-19 for this subject pool, we need to find the percentage. We can do that by going to the online percent calculator and asking, “1,847 is what percentage of 77,225,324?”

The risk of death from COVID-19 for children in the United States (and 18-year-olds) is 0.0023%. That translates to 2.3 deaths per 100,000. Way less than 0%.

What exactly did Dr. Joseph Ladapo have to say about the COVID-19 vaccines?

Here is where you can view the press release and access the many citations Dr. Ladapo has included. Including citations to back up what one is saying is the way good researchers let you know they are not just telling you something or trying to influence your behavior “because I said so.” This is something Dr. Offit could really stand to learn from Dr. Ladapo.

Note that at the bottom of the September 12, 2024 Press Release there is additional guidance to review “the State Surgeon General’s previous booster guidance released in September 2023.”

And just for good measure, and to ensure this information will be easy to access in the future, here is Dr. Ladapo’s press release from September of 2022:

If you want to know more about myocarditis and pericarditis, and the true risks of these injections, I suggest following Dr. Peter McCullough on Substack. You could also just pay attention to the reports of high school football players dying on the playing field in numbers we have never seen before, as reported here and here. You might also want to watch this documentary and listen to this interview between Del Bigtree and Bret Weinstein.

Dr. Ladapo is far from the only doctor/scientist sounding the alarm about the dangers of COVID-19 mRNA shots. The calls for physicians and public health authorities to exercise the precautionary principle have been consistently increasing and increasingly loud since the beginning of the rollout of this experimental injection in December of 2020, and those calls have been consistently ignored and drowned out in the mainstream by those who have a financial interest in drowning out the alarm signal. It is beyond time to end the use of the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccine,” and it is beyond time to call an end to the use of the mRNA technology, period.