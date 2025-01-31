High Importance! Del's message to Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. regarding the truth about the Hepatitis B vaccine
Please share everywhere, tag Senator Cassidy, call and email his office asking him to watch.
I don’t have to tell any of you how important this is. Senator Bill Cassidy is most likely the deciding vote on RFK, Jr.’s confirmation. Please watch this video. Share everywhere and tag Senator Cassidy. Call his office and ask him to please watch the video and to please vote to confirm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the next head of HHS.
Here is the link to the video on X.
Every pregnant woman gets a Hep B test.
Marcella - do you have an email address for Cassidy’s office?