If there is one piece of advice I would give to parents who are just beginning their research on vaccination, it is this:

You MUST become the expert in the room.

Having a baby is an incredible experience. It is an experience that should be joyful, hopeful, and steeped in the most deeply profound love that exists among humans. It is also an experience that can be anxiety provoking, particularly when it comes to medical interventions. To love another being so completely elevates the importance of protecting that being with everything we have at our disposal. When it comes to medical interventions, including vaccination, parents must become the experts.

We are told to “trust the doctor.” We have been socialized to accept a doctor’s advice without question. The thing you need to know, as a young parent or parent-to-be, is that the doctor is not an expert when it comes to vaccination. Neither is the nurse. They are trained on the CDC’s vaccination schedule, and they are trained on how to bully and shame you into doing exactly as they say. If you do not know this going in, and if you are not fully educated and prepared to stand your ground, you are at risk of falling prey to their tactics and pressure. The more you know about vaccines, the better prepared you will be to resist the pressure and stand your ground.

I have never known a parent who, having really researched vaccines, decided to go forward with vaccinating their children.

One of the first things I would recommend is to read the article linked below, which will help you understand just what you’re dealing with when you’re in the doctor’s office and they come at you with a tray of needles.

In order to protect your children, YOU must know more than the doctors and the nurses. That is really not as overwhelming as it may seem at first. As the information in the article linked above clearly shows, if you read a single manufacturer’s insert, or do any studying at all about the ingredients or clinical trials for vaccines given to children, you will know much more than the vast majority of medical professionals.

Becoming a vaccine expert involves not only learning about the vaccines themselves (ingredients, clinical trials, real risks vs. advertised benefits), it also involves learning about the childhood infections vaccines are said to prevent and learning about natural ways of keeping your unvaccinated child healthy. Unfortunately, for many parents who have learned the hard way (as I did) about vaccines and vaccine-injury, becoming a vaccine expert also involves learning about ways to help your child (or yourself) heal.

The above image is a bumper magnet that we offered several years ago when my website, VaxTruth.org was in its infancy. The website is no longer active but can be accessed via the internet archive here. This page makes things a bit easier to find if you are looking for information about a specific topic.

In your quest to become a vaccine expert, the following list of resources is meant to be a field guide for your journey. The list includes resources on vaccine science, raising healthy, unvaccinated children, and healing from vaccine-injury. If any of my friends and followers have additional suggestions, please leave them in the comments and I will add them.

BOOKS

Organizations

Magazines & News

Blogs

General Vaccine Information

Videos

Series

Vitamin K shot, delayed cord clamping, and circumcision

Healing from chronic childhood illness

Books, Videos & More on Health and Healing

And finally, a little self-promotion:

This is the Home Page for my Substack. I started writing here in August of 2023 and currently have 130+ articles available for you to read and share for free. I recommend scrolling through the titles and seeing what’s available. There are articles on the childhood schedule and on individual vaccines, including a lot of information on the MMR vaccine, DTap/Tdap vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccine, Gardasil/HPV vaccine, Meningococcal vaccine, and more. There are articles on vaccine-injury and healing from iatrogenic autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. One of my most popular articles is the presentation on aborted fetal cells and DNA in vaccines. Another article that has gotten a lot of attention over the years (originally published as a Facebook Note and then published on VaxTruth) is Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism (please read beyond the title…).

