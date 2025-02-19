I just saw a post from a Facebook friend that said, “If you second guess your decision to not vaccinate as soon as there’s an outbreak, you haven’t done enough research.”

AMEN to THAT.

Here are the facts:

Measles cases occur every year. The only reason we ever hear about them is because the CDC, the media, and the medical community have done such a great job at making measles something to fear, instead of a mild, childhood infection that used by be just a rite of passage for children, and which confers lifelong immunity and lasting protection against autoimmune disease, degenerative diseases of bone and joint, sebaceous skin diseases (like eczema, psoriasis), and some types of cancer (especially lymphoma).

According to the CDC, in the United States, there were 4,499 cases of measles reported between January 1, 2000, and February 6, 2025. There have been exactly ZERO measles related deaths confirmed during that time.

During the same time frame, there have been 251 deaths from the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccines reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, run by the department of Health and Human Services [HHS]).

From 2007-2010, there was a study commissioned by HHS to look at just how effective VAERS is at capturing the true extent of vaccine-injury and vaccine-deaths. The researchers found that less than 1% of even the most serious adverse events are reported. When the researchers communicated their findings to the CDC, the CDC ghosted them and halted the study.

As you see the fearmongering in the news about a few dozen measles cases popping up, you should also know that there are actually a whole lot more cases than what is being reported. And that happens every year. The reason is because measles is so mild, and parents who know the importance of vitamins A and C in managing complications do not panic. They don't go to the doctor. They don't report to any public health agencies. Just like they don't run to the doctor for any other minor, childhood infections. They do what my parents and grandparents and great-grandparents have done for decades. They keep the lights down, provide plenty of fluids and rest, and wait out the 7-10 days. And then they celebrate lasting, true immunity, and in many cases, big developmental gains in their children.

If you are currently feeling afraid and second guessing your decisions, or if you have friends and family who are beginning to question their decisions and need more information, more research is in order. You’re in the right place.