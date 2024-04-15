This picture was taken at the Indianapolis screening of the documentary film, Vaxxed: From Cover-up to Catastrophe. Sheila and I had been traveling in the same circles for some time, but until this day, we had never met in person. The love emanating from Sheila’s face is the love she has for everyone she meets.

This photo was taken at the CDC Rally for Truth, Transparency, and Freedom, which was held in April of 2016. The bus in the background is the first Vaxxed Bus, which carries the names of thousands of children and adults who have told their stories of vaccine injury and death to Polly Tommey and the Vaxxed Team. Many of those stories are included in the documentary, Vaxxed II: The People’s Study.

In the photo above, Sheila and I are both in wheelchairs. I was suffering at the time from the effects of CRPS/RSD. Sheila was dealing with the effects of Lupus and other, significant health issues. We both made the trip to Atlanta because there simply was no alternative for us. We had to be there. For us, this is not something we chose. It chose us. Our children were harmed. Sheila and I share that history. We also share very strong faith, and in the meaningfulness of a live well-lived. A life of purpose. We both know that our lives, and the things that have happened in our lives, have provided the fuel that powers our ability to go on, even during times when it is not necessarily in our own best interest to do so.

Sheila has been dealing with serious health issues of her own for as long as I have known her. And she has continued to give of herself. The stress of this life is enormous. Raising and caring for a child on the autism spectrum leads to extremely high levels of stress for parents. Add in the stress of fighting legislation and advocating for medical freedom so other families do not have to endure what we have endured, and it is no surprise that so many of our friends succumb to serious illness, including cancer. This is what has happened to my dear friend. For the last several years, Sheila has been battling an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Our mutual friends on Facebook have been sharing their love for Sheila, asking for prayers and for monetary donations to help Sheila’s family. Susie Olson Corgan shared the following thoughts:

If you have been in the medical freedom movement for the past decade or two or seen Vaxxed the movie, you know the beautiful Dr. Sheila Lewis Ealey. She has been a pillar of strength, integrity, compassion, and love to so many. Me included. Sheila is one of those beautiful souls who show up every time she possibly can. She doesn't seek fame or fortune, quite the contrary. She has dedicated her life to helping educate those who haven't been given informed consent. A luxury she wasn't afforded. Sheila has given her time and energy. She has gone back to school to get her doctorate as she pursued education to continue to help even more people than she already had. Sheila had twins. Her son, Temple, was accidentally given both his and his sisters measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines in a single appointment. Temple experienced extreme injury from that mistake. His sister went on to be able to live a "typical" life. One of outwards brilliance, talent, and success. One that Temple too should have been able to have. Instead of living the rest of her life bitter and angry, Sheila continued to help many of us, including me, for decades now. Today, Sheila needs our help. You see, this beautiful, vibrant, unstoppable woman has been battling aggressive cancer for many years. She is now in a place where she can no longer work but needs treatments to consult with many doctors and to seek additional expert support. Please, if you can, donate and share so that our dear, selfless friend can have financial peace. She deserves this and so much more. Sheila - We love you. We honor you. We have abundant gratitude for you. Thank you for being who you are. The world is an infinitely better place because of you. PLEASE DONATE HERE: https://www.givesendgo.com/SheilaEaley

As I have been reading the comments and sentiments of our mutual friends over the last few days, one comment I have seen more than once is, “I will never forget Sheila’s Get off the bus! speech.” For anyone who doesn’t know about this, it was an incredible few minutes that had a major impact on the lives of those in the audience in Compton, California, and far beyond. Unfortunately, I cannot find a video of the speech. It appears to have been deleted from every place it was posted online.

Update: Our wonderful friend, Polly Tommey was able to find a video of Sheila speaking in Compton. Please click here to watch this incredible speech. (Thank you, Polly!)

I was able to find the text of Sheila’s speech in an article from Age of Autism. I am including it here…

"I'd like to start by telling you a little history. In the 1800s, Dr. Merriam Sims thought so little of enslaved African women that he experimented on them. And he experimented on them without anesthesia, and some of our enslaved women had as many as thirty operational procedures. He became the father of what we know today as gynecology.

“In the 1930s, the American government thought so little of our African American men that they went to Tuskegee and decided, instead of treating them for syphilis, they would experiment on them. And that experiment lasted until the 1960s. In 1960, Dr. Saenger decided that 88 African America individuals between the ages of 9 and 88 with cancer, lives were not worth two cents. He quadrupled the dose of radiation; he burned them, and he maimed them. And that experiment lasted from 1960 to 1971.

“Well today, the American government, the CDC, has decided that my son’s life and the lives of others like him are not worth it. They knew what they were doing when they sent that shot in the dark to cause this to happen to my son. But you see, here’s the difference: When you turn your face away from what’s happening in one community, then the greed decides then that it has no respect of person, race or nationality… and it trickles down to every other race of people.

“So, now what we have is a holocaust. Our children are being maimed and they’re being killed, and you’ve got a government sitting in Washington, DC that doesn’t think enough to subpoena Dr. [William] Thompson, who came out and said what they [the CDC] were doing. So, what we have to do today is take back our communities, take back our children. And how do we do that? We walk out of the doctors’ offices, we decide no… we’re not going to take that shot [of vaccine] in the dark. We’ll take our children out of the school system, because the only thing they’ll understand is money. Education is not free. You pay taxes for it, and it’s certainly not appropriate. Once this happens to your child, you can’t get services. You’ve got to go fight for an independent educational program. You’ve got to go fight for services. You’ve got to fight with the insurance company. And they still stand there and say, your child is not worth it.

“Our children are our legacy, that’s all we have. And without our children, this country can’t stand. So, take them out of the schools. Go into your churches and tell them to see this movie ‘Vaxxed.’ And then ask them to open the doors to the connection, the annex building, and allow you to come in and educate your children so you can go to work. We know how to be a community; we know how to do it. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. During the Civil Rights Movement, that beautiful lady, Rosa Parks, she wasn’t the first to get arrested, but she was the last, because she was a tender, beautiful example of dignity. She was the weakest of them all, and we became enraged. And what did we do? We got off the bus!

“So, I’m asking you to stand with us, stand with the Nation of Islam and get off the bus! We have to get off the bus!

“And let them have their schools, let them have their doctors. Take back our children! …Take back our heritage and let’s stand together and do it. This is not about a white child or a black child or a Filipino child or a Hispanic child—This is about our children! All of our children! And if you think in 16 years we’re going to have one in two children that look like my son, that’s too much. That’s too big of a price to pay.

“I’m asking you to stand with us. Stand with the Nation of Islam. Stand with us as Christians, stand with us as agnostics, atheists. but stand on behalf of our children….”

For anyone who is troubled by the inclusion of the Nation of Islam in Sheila’s speech, let me offer a bit of background, which came from a telephone discussion I had with Minister Tony Muhammad when we were working together to organize the CDC Rallies. The Nation of Islam was founded in the 1930s. The founder of NOI was against vaccines and taught his followers not to take them because of potential harms to their children. He was ahead of his time. The harm caused by vaccination is something the NOI has been aware of for many decades. The NOI has been vilified by the press and mainstream media in much the same way as those of us who caution about vaccine-injury. They believe in keeping their families safe. They believe the government does not have the best interest of their community as a priority. Their stance has been to pull away from assimilating, and to keep separate, as a way of protecting themselves and the future of their genetic lines and heritage. This has contributed to the NOI earning the reputation of being “racist.” (This is a vast over-simplification and is not meant to convey any true depth of knowledge about NOI.)

What I do know from my personal experience with members of the Nation of Islam is that I have never met a more loving group. I was accepted immediately and was cared for like “one of their own.” We share a common mission when it comes to protecting vulnerable children.

This photo was taken outside the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia, at the first Rally for Truth, Transparency, and Freedom in October of 2015.

This photo of me with Minister Tony Muhammad was taken in Washington, D.C. at the Revolution for Truth Rally in March of 2017. I love him. He is a brilliant, bright light in a world of darkness.

As I was looking online for the video of Sheila’s speech in Compton, I found an article that was published in 2021. The group of researchers, funded by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, were reporting their findings from a study they conducted while trying to identify and combat “vaccine misinformation targeting the Black/African American (BAA) community.” As I was reading the article, I was struck by the fact that in their reporting of the issues leading up to and including Sheila Lewis Ealey’s speech in Compton, they mentioned several people by name, including Louis Farrakhan, Tony Muhammad, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Del Bigtree. These names are well known and strongly associated with the derogatory term, “Anti-Vax.”

What I also found interesting and quite revealing is that in this article, which purports to be identifying those people who are “taking advantage” of the BAA community, and “spreading misinformation,” the authors make a point of naming these men, who are either White and Rich, or who are Black and viewed by the majority of Americans as Racist and Dangerous. When it came to the star of the show, the Black Woman who is not rich and not viewed by anyone who knows her as even remotely dangerous, the authors did not mention her by name and they said nothing about the fact that she is a Black/African American WOMAN and is the Mother of a Black/African American son who was severely injured by vaccines and developed “autism.” Sheila Lewis Ealey is referred to only as, “the next speaker.” This is telling. The researchers are trying to villainize the “anti-vaxxers” who are taking advantage and spreading “misinformation” to the BAA community. They absolutely CANNOT let it be known that the strongest voice in the room is that of a BLACK WOMAN.

What the authors of the 2021 article fail to realize is that pretty much everything they included in their write-up about the 2004 DeStefano et al article, and the study in which the CDC committed fraud, is the truth. For example:

It almost seems like they’re secretly on “our side.”

I was also able to find the text of the article which originally ran in the Compton Herald. It has been deleted from the Herald’s website but is available online here. Because things are disappearing at an incredibly rapid pace, I will put the text of the article here for safe keeping.

COMPTON HERALD / VAXXED

Vaxxed: Smoking gun on autism in Black boys, others

May 25, 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBM) — Californians in the state Capitol have been afforded the opportunity to view the controversial film, “Vaxxed” that alleges the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covered up data that the MMR vaccine may contribute to autism in children, specifically African-American boys. The film, “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe,” opened Friday night in Sacramento at the Tower Theater, not far from the halls of political power. Last year a serious debate occurred in the state Assembly and Senate regarding vaccinating children before enrollment in school. Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 277 into law requiring school-age children in California to be fully vaccinated for 10 different childhood diseases before parents can enroll them in daycare, public or private school. The bill passed in the Assembly and Senate even though opponents raised questions about the link between certain vaccines and spiraling autism and autoimmune diseases in children. According to the CDC, only one in 5,000 children in the U.S. contracted autism in 1975. Now, in 2016, one in 68 children are diagnosed with the disease. “Vaxxed” makes the case that the CDC withheld critical information from research that could have established a potential link between autism and the MMR vaccine, which combines the vaccines for the measles, mumps, and rubella into one shot. The CDC collected data during a 2004 study. It is this data from the MMR shot that has raised concerns about a link to autism — particularly among African-American boys who received the shot before their third birthday. The root of “Vaxxed,” and the potential correlation between autism and the MMR vaccine was first uncovered by Dr. Andrew Wakefield, a gastrointestinal surgeon, and researcher from the U.K. In 2000, Wakefield testified before Congress regarding the possible connection between the MMR vaccine, autism, and bowel disease in children. He first made the claim in a report published by him and a dozen co-authors in the February 1998 edition of The Lancet, a peer-reviewed British medical journal. It provided case histories for 12 children, exploring incidences of chronic enterocolitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and regressive developmental disorder–as well as immunization with the MMR vaccine. “In eight children, the onset of behavioral problems had been linked, either by the parents or by the child’s physician, with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination,” the authors wrote. The U.K.’s General Medical Council ruled that Wakefield committed ethical violations and failed to disclose potentially competing financial interests in researching a link between the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and autism. The medical journal retracted the study in 2010 and Wakefield’s medical license was revoked. Four years later Dr. Brian Hooker, a researcher and a father of an autistic son, contacted Wakefield regarding recorded conversations he had with Dr. William Thompson, a senior scientist at the CDC. Hooker says, during recorded phone calls, Thompson admitted to excluding vital data about the MMR study. Thompson ultimately released a statement via his attorneys in 2014 admitting he and his colleagues omitted statistically significant information from a 2004 pediatrics study regarding the timing between the administration of the MMR vaccine and the onset of autism in children. The data, which Thompson said was largely discarded, showed the relationship between the MMR vaccine and autism. Wakefield eventually met film producer Del Bigtree to discuss producing a documentary focusing on Thompson’s confession, which Bigtree went on to do with, “Vaxxed.” Bigtree says the 91-minute film exposes how the CDC concealed and destroyed data from the study that could have proved a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. “This is not an anti-vaccine movie,” Bigtree says in the documentary. “This is a movie about fraud, scientific fraud, committed by the CDC, the most important study body on health in the world. It’s not about Andy Wakefield, it’s not about me, it’s about Dr. William Thompson.” Before producing “Vaxxed,” Bigtree, was a producer on the daytime network show “The Doctors.” He left that position to produce “Vaxxed” after doing extensive research on the CDC. In April, actor and producer Robert De Niro, famous for his roles in films, “The Godfather Part III,” “Goodfellas,” and others, guested on the “Today Show” on April 13 this year to share his concerns about pulling “Vaxxed” from the Tribeca Film Festival. Although the film festival is co-founded by De Niro, some of his colleagues and filmmakers at Tribeca advised him to drop “Vaxxed” from the lineup. On the “Today Show,” De Niro, who has a teenaged African-American son afflicted with autism, said afterward, he regrets pulling the documentary. He says he and his wife noticed a change in their son’s behavior and development nearly overnight after his son was administered the vaccine. “There’s something going on with the CDC and the pharmaceutical industry,” DeNiro said. “There are inaccuracies and things you have to question. That was my reason for having the film. There’s something that is not quite kosher in all of this and that’s all I can say.” The documentary features parents sharing similar stories to De Niro’s — how they noticed changes in their children’s speech, ability to walk, and comprehension days and sometimes hours after receiving the MMR vaccine. The parents all report having healthy, active children prior to the administration of the vaccine at 12 to 18 months. Other celebrities have also engaged in the national dialogue about “Vaxxed” since it began screening earlier this year. Los Angeles-based rap artist Snoop Dogg, after viewing “Vaxxed,” tweeted to his millions of followers — “A must C. Thanks. @bigu1.” The film contains many incriminating statements from Thompson, recorded without his knowledge. “I was complicit [at the CDC] and I went along with this. We did not report significant findings,” Thompson says in the film. “I have great shame now when I meet families with kids with autism because I have been part of the problem.” Although Thompson stepped forward to expose the alleged CDC cover-up, he maintains that vaccinations are critical to public health and insists his intentions are not to diminish their importance. “I want to be absolutely clear that I believe vaccines have saved and continue to save countless lives,” Thompson wrote in a statement. “I would never suggest that any parent avoid vaccinating children of any race. Vaccines prevent serious diseases, and the risks associated with their administration are vastly outweighed by their individual and societal benefits.” Thompson says he and his team deviated from the original analysis of the study. The paper was the only study of the three autism studies he co-authored that didn’t have an external panel of consultants. Thompson said he and his colleagues met behind closed doors and decided to exclude reporting any racial effects from the findings. The other four co-authors, he said, destroyed documents. But Thompson says he retained hard copies and computer files of the data without the knowledge of his colleagues. “Literally everyone else got rid of all their documents, so the only documents that exist right now from that study are mine,” he said. “It was the five of us behind closed doors for two years.” Thompson turned over the documents, which amounted to 100,000 pages, to Rep. Bill Posey, R-Florida. In July 2015, Posey testified about the documents before Congress and is now calling for more action. “Considering the nature of the whistleblower documents, as well as the involvement of the CDC, a hearing, and a thorough investigation is warranted,” Posey said. “So I ask, Mr. Speaker, I beg, I implore my colleagues on the appropriations committees to please, please take such action.”

To date, there has been no effort on the part of our elected officials to look into the CDC fraud, despite Dr. William Thompson’s documented confession, and despite Rep. Bill Posey’s pleas.

Below is a screen shot of the public announcement made by Dr. William Thompson, through his whistleblower attorneys at Morgan Verkamp, LLC.

Watch the video of Rep. Bill Posey pleading with members of Congress to investigate.

It was July of 2015 when Representative Posey begged Congress to investigate. Nothing has been done.

When we cannot count on our own elected officials to investigate what can only be described as crimes against humanity, who is left to attempt to stop this carnage?

The mothers. The fathers. The activists and advocates. The ones the media and the medical community set their sights on for destruction. To silence us.

In this fight, there are few voices as powerful as that of my beautiful friend, Sheila Lewis Ealey. We ALL owe her a debt of gratitude for her tireless work to save the children of people she doesn’t even know, regardless of their color. Regardless of their beliefs. They are OUR children. They are OUR future. And thanks to Sheila, untold numbers of them have been spared lives of pain and disability. Spared serious vaccine-injury and death.

It is time to step up and give back. Please donate to this fundraiser to help Sheila and her family during this very difficult time. And PLEASE send Sheila your prayers. Pray for a miraculous and complete healing of her body. Pray for strength and courage to continue the fight for her life. Pray for her husband, Ron, and for their children and grandchildren. And please, say a prayer of thanks for the contributions this amazing woman has made on behalf of the children of this planet. There really is not another human like her.

I love you, Sheila. To the moon and back a bazillion times.

