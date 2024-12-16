Hello to all of you who are following my Substack. First, I want to apologize for being so quiet the last two weeks. There have been a few things hindering my progress, including yet another bout of upper respiratory illness, which started within 36 hours of me returning from a visit with family, many of whom are in the mainstream medical arena and who are continuing to participate in the vaccination ritual, with COVID boosters and flu shots. While I have stayed away because I knew (instinctively at first, and increasingly with published research confirming my instincts) I needed to stay away due to “shedding” (secondary transmission), this visit was unavoidable.

My sister’s husband was killed in a horrific accident on November 15th. My husband and I traveled to Mississippi for the Celebration of Life. One of my sisters rented an AirBnB and six of us stayed together: two of my sisters, their husbands, Steve and myself. Both of these sisters are master’s level nurses. Both are still strong believers in the vaccine program. They, and their husbands are continuing to partake. The subject did not come up during our time together. I didn’t ask and they didn’t tell. However, given the amount of information I have shared with them over time, I can say without hesitation that if they had stopped, they would have said so. As it was, it was the elephant in the room that nobody acknowledged. We were together for 48 hours. The sister whose husband died is not a nurse. Her daughter is. It is my understanding that they also lined up willingly and eagerly. My niece is a very strong personality and has told me previously without hesitation that our positions on vaccination are at polar opposites of the spectrum. So… I was fully immersed.

This was the first time I had been around any of my family in a confined space for any amount of time since long before 2020. There are five children in my family of origin. Our brother was not present, so it was the four of us girls. We have a very strong connection from our childhood and our early adult lives - before I became the pariah that I have been to them for the last twenty years. Those early-established connections are still strong. We hugged. We cried together and laughed together. We were in each other’s faces and loving on each other the way sisters who share a deep, lifelong bond do when they have not seen each other for a while.

I felt fine while I was in Mississippi, other than experiencing the deep sadness that comes from losing a family member so suddenly and in such a violent way. My heart was breaking for my sister and for her children. The loss of her husband and their father has shaken all of us to the core. It has reminded us how much we love each other and how fragile and fleeting this existence is.

Within 36 hours of returning to Arkansas, I started getting sick. The first symptoms were a bad sore throat and headache. I woke up the next morning with the beginnings of what would be two weeks of horrible upper respiratory congestion, body aches, and debilitating fatigue. I spent the next two days in bed, doing everything I knew to help myself recover. Steve and I had planned to celebrate our 31st wedding anniversary with a two-day trip hiking trip to Hot Springs. It was too late for a refund on our AirBnB, so off we went. I slept for most of the drive. I don’t remember much of the two days. I never left the AirBnB and spent most of the time lying on the couch or in bed. I slept for most of the car ride home. I was pretty sick for two weeks.

Within a couple of days of finally starting to feel better from the upper respiratory issues, I started having a lot of pain and cramping in my legs. I got up early one morning about ten days ago, because my legs were aching and cramping, and when I stepped out of bed, I twisted my ankle and fell, injuring my foot pretty badly. For two days, I was unable to put any weight on it at all and was using a walker to get from the recliner to the bathroom. I was terrified, as the injury is in my left foot and ankle - the same foot and ankle that were the initial point of injury prior to me being diagnosed with CRPS in 2016. The thought of going back to that space is something I have been actively working to stop since the fall. I am very thankful to report that while I am continuing to experience some pain and swelling, I am able to put weight on my foot and am able to walk at this point for short distances with only a slight limp. I am improving daily and will continue to do so. There is no acceptable alternative, and I will not go down that path, even imagining *that* possible outcome.

The hits kept coming…

Some of you have been with me here on Substack for a while and may remember when I posted about my geriatric cat and what I thought was his impending demise. We were very blessed to benefit from excellent care provided by our holistic veterinarian, and my precious Neo was with us for a good while longer than I thought he would be. On December 8th, Neo stopped eating. Dr. Broadfoot had prepared me for this time. When I asked her months ago, “When will we know it’s time?” she told me that when cats are ready to die, they stop eating. Neo was eating like the very food-motivated kitty he always was, right up until that Sunday morning. He ate nothing all day. I couldn’t even interest him in one of his favorite treats. He also did not want to be in my lap. He just wanted to be alone. He spent the day on the rug in the sunroom, or on the rug in the music room, just below where I was sitting in the recliner with my foot elevated. I stayed up with him after everyone else went to bed, and was with him, sitting on the floor, stroking him and talking to him gently when he passed at 11:42 p.m. The following morning, he was buried in the backyard, which was his second favorite place to be, after my lap. Neo was a very important part of our family for sixteen-and-a-half years. His loss has affected us all deeply. I am so very grateful that when the time came for him to transition, he did it on his own and relieved me from having to make that very difficult choice.

I am still struggling a bit with my foot, and with the after-effects of the most recent bout of illness, but I am getting better and stronger every day. On Saturday (December 14th), I drove four hours to Jonesboro, Arkansas for a gathering of chiropractors, where I was honored to speak to them about vaccines and vaccine-injury. It was a wonderful meeting, and many new connections were made. I am thankful to have been well enough to make the trip and am looking forward to working together with this amazing group of healers. One thing I learned that I did not realize before is that this group of Arkansas Chiropractors was responsible for getting the philosophical exemption introduced and signed into law several years ago. I also did not realize that the philosophical exemption in Arkansas was the first PE in the nation! This is a powerful group of healers who are not afraid of legislative action. I am excited about the future of our association and what it will mean for the health of Arkansans, and most especially for the youngest citizens of this state.

What’s coming next…

I have been working on what I believe will be a very important post for this Substack, which will present to you the truth about what actually happened during the 2019 measles outbreak in Samoa. That event has been and continues to be misrepresented in the media and is currently being used as a talking point to influence opinions regarding the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Trump’s pick to head HHS. The truth about it must be told and must be shared with senators who will be charged with voting to confirm Mr. Kennedy. I hope to have that article posted within the next few days.

I appreciate each of you and am grateful for your patience and understanding. I hope you are all staying well and enjoying this holiday season with friends and family. If there is one thing that should really be salient in our thoughts at this time it is just how fortunate we are to be alive. If you have lost connection with people who are important to you, do what you can to (safely) reconnect. And take care of yourself. Don’t let your guard down. Look at Dr. Peter McCullough’s protocol for breaking down spike protein with nattokinase, bromelain, and circumin. You can buy Dr. McCullough’s Spike Detox here. Use Doris Loh’s protocol of melatonin and ascorbic acid to help prevent blood clots. Get your Ivermectin and use it. [Edited to add this link to purchase Ivermectin. My friend Laura advises to keep your order below $300 to avoid problems with customs.] Consider using a nicotine patch as Dr. Ardis suggests.

Don’t be crazy and don’t obsess but do take care and be smart. With the emerging research (see here and here) confirming what many of us have known for years now regarding secondary transmission (“shedding”), it is becoming increasingly clear that this is far from over.