When I was with the VaxXed Team, we visited with Kari and Bryce Bundy. Their infant son, Mason, died after receiving vaccines at his 4-month well-baby checkup.

In the video below, Polly Tommey and I review the hospital and autopsy reports and talk with Kari and Bryce about what happened to their precious baby boy.

As you heard in the video, there are clues about what may have happened to Mason, beginning with the fact that his mother received FOUR flu shots while pregnant. It was the year of the “H1N1 pandemic.” Pregnant women were advised to get two “regular, seasonal” flu shots and an additional two H1N1 flu shots. Upon hearing this, it made me wonder if the RSV infection Mason suffered from and for which he was hospitalized just days before being vaccinated may have been related to those flu shots. As I stated to Kari and Bryce, the only true saline placebo-controlled trial of the influenza vaccine showed that children who received the vaccine had a 340% increase in non-influenza acute respiratory infections (including RSV) and that risk was increased for nine months following vaccination (source). I had never thought about the flu shot in utero increasing the risk of infection in the newborn. This seems like something that needs to be investigated further…

It has been known for at least two decades now that vaccination with the childhood vaccines given at “well-baby check-ups” (aka vaccine appointments) are associated with SIDS. In the video, I mention Viera Scheibner’s work. Dr. Scheibner is a Ph.D. scientist who, along with her husband Leif (an inventor) developed a monitoring system to track babies’ breathing; specifically, apneic episodes (cessation of breathing) during sleep. The studies are called “The Cot-watch Studies” because in Australia, where Dr. Scheibner is from, SIDS was referred to as “Cot-death” because the baby’s bed was called a “cot.” When they tracked the incidence of apneic episodes after vaccination, they observed a greatly increased incidence of cessations in breathing in the first few days following vaccination. Their work identified “critical days” of elevated risk of SIDS, proving that vaccines administered to babies were a causal factor in sudden infant deaths. Dr. Scheibner’s website is no longer active, but I was able to find a link to one of the Cot-Watch Studies, which you can read here.

And then there is Neil Miller’s review of SIDS reports to VAERS…

You can find the study here. Here are the highlights:

Here is the abstract:

Although there is considerable evidence that a subset of infants has an increased risk of sudden death after receiving vaccines, health authorities eliminated "prophylactic vaccination" as an official cause of death, so medical examiners are compelled to misclassify and conceal vaccine-related fatalities under alternate cause-of-death classifications. In this paper, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database was analyzed to ascertain the onset interval of infant deaths post-vaccination. Of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1990 through 2019, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination, confirming that infant deaths tend to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001). A review of the medical literature substantiates a link between vaccines and sudden unexplained infant deaths. Several theories regarding the pathogenic mechanism behind these fatal events have been proposed, including the role of inflammatory cytokines as neuromodulators in the infant medulla preceding an abnormal response to the accumulation of carbon dioxide; fatal disorganization of respiratory control induced by adjuvants that cross the blood-brain barrier; and biochemical or synergistic toxicity due to multiple vaccines administered concurrently. While the findings in this paper are not proof of an association between infant vaccines and infant deaths, they are highly suggestive of a causal relationship.

Mason Bundy died within three days of receiving his 4-month vaccinations. There is ample evidence that the vaccinations he received on Tuesday, before dying on Friday, were causally related to his death.

What I didn’t know at the time of my visit with Kari and Bryce Bundy is that there is another possible connection between the flu shots given in Kari’s pregnancy and Mason’s death from “SIDS.”

Polly and I visited with Kari and Bryce on October 30, 2016.

The following video is from a TODAY Show episode that aired just two weeks later, on November 15, 2016, in which the doctor is reporting about a new discovery showing that a deficiency of orexin (aka hypocretin) is associated with increased risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

When I saw the video announcing this discovery, bells went off in my brain. I recalled that the H1N1 flu shot deployed in 2009/2010 had caused a notable increase in narcolepsy - so notable that it made the international news. This made me wonder if the H1N1 vaccine given to pregnant women might increase the risk of SIDS in their babies. Here is my initial post about this from Facebook:

Here is the announcement from Science Magazine:

From the article:

The 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic left a troubling legacy in Europe: More than 1300 people who received a vaccine to prevent the flu developed narcolepsy, an incurable, debilitating condition that causes overpowering daytime sleepiness, sometimes accompanied by a sudden muscle weakness in response to strong emotions such as laughter or anger. The manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), has acknowledged the link, and some patients and their families have already been awarded compensation. But how the vaccine might have triggered the condition has been unclear. In a paper in Science Translational Medicine (STM) this week, researchers offer a possible explanation. They show that the vaccine, called Pandemrix, triggers antibodies that can also bind to a receptor in brain cells that help regulate sleepiness. The work strongly suggests that Pandemrix, which was given to more than 30 million Europeans, triggered an autoimmune reaction that led to narcolepsy in some people who are genetically at risk.

“…an autoimmune reaction that led to narcolepsy in some people who are genetically at risk.”

And the way that happened is by causing an autoimmune attack on orexin (hypocretin) receptors in the brain, causing them to die out. When the receptors die out, it causes a deficiency of hypocretin (orexin) because the body stops producing it, since there is no place for it to go.

Here is the research article referenced in the Science Magazine write-up above:

And the abstract:

The sleep disorder narcolepsy is linked to the HLA-DQB1*0602 haplotype and dysregulation of the hypocretin ligand-hypocretin receptor pathway. Narcolepsy was associated with Pandemrix vaccination (an adjuvanted, influenza pandemic vaccine) and also with infection by influenza virus during the 2009 A(H1N1) influenza pandemic. In contrast, very few cases were reported after Focetria vaccination (a differently manufactured adjuvanted influenza pandemic vaccine). We hypothesized that differences between these vaccines (which are derived from inactivated influenza viral proteins) explain the association of narcolepsy with Pandemrix-vaccinated subjects. A mimic peptide was identified from a surface-exposed region of influenza nucleoprotein A that shared protein residues in common with a fragment of the first extracellular domain of hypocretin receptor 2. A significant proportion of sera from HLA-DQB1*0602 haplotype–positive narcoleptic Finnish patients with a history of Pandemrix vaccination (vaccine-associated narcolepsy) contained antibodies to hypocretin receptor 2 compared to sera from nonnarcoleptic individuals with either 2009 A(H1N1) pandemic influenza infection or history of Focetria vaccination. Antibodies from vaccine-associated narcolepsy sera cross-reacted with both influenza nucleoprotein and hypocretin receptor 2, which was demonstrated by competitive binding using 21-mer peptide (containing the identified nucleoprotein mimic) and 55-mer recombinant peptide (first extracellular domain of hypocretin receptor 2) on cell lines expressing human hypocretin receptor 2. Mass spectrometry indicated that relative to Pandemrix, Focetria contained 72.7% less influenza nucleoprotein. In accord, no durable antibody responses to nucleoprotein were detected in sera from Focetria-vaccinated nonnarcoleptic subjects. Thus, differences in vaccine nucleoprotein content and respective immune response may explain the narcolepsy association with Pandemrix.

So… while they start out saying that narcolepsy was associated with both Pandemrix vaccination and H1N1 infection, they did not find evidence of antibodies to hypocretin receptor 2 in patients with history of H1N1 infection. They also did not find evidence of antibodies to hypocretin receptor 2 in patients who received the H1N1 vaccine that contained significantly less H1N1 influenza nucleoprotein, leading the researchers to hypothesize that it is the AMOUNT of H1N1 nucleoprotein, in combination with “RESPECTIVE IMMUNE RESPONSE” (i.e. “individual differences”) that resulted in the autoimmune reaction which caused the die off of the hypocretin receptors, and the resulting deficiency of hypocretin/orexin.

Let’s think about this for a moment. The articles in Science Magazine do not give a breakdown of the ages of narcolepsy patients after H1N1 vaccination. The next study, which was conducted in Finland, does.

From the study:

Important findings from the Finnish study:

H1N1 vaccination (Pandemrix) resulted in a 17-fold increase in narcolepsy in children. There was no observed increase in narcolepsy in adults over the age of 20 following H1N1 vaccination with Pandemrix. Onset of narcolepsy was sudden (without warning). Onset of narcolepsy after H1N1 vaccination occurred up to 8 months (0-242 days) following vaccination.

These findings strongly suggest that the effects of H1N1 influenza protein are dose-dependent with smaller humans being exponentially more vulnerable to autoimmune attacks on hypocretin/orexin than larger humans, as evidenced by a 17-fold increase in narcolepsy among children, with no accompanying increase in adults.

If children and adolescents are 17 times more likely to develop narcolepsy due to hypocretin deficiency after H1N1 vaccination, what does this mean for tiny babies exposed in the womb when their mothers are vaccinated with flu shots containing H1N1 influenza protein?

Women in the United States and in many other countries are strongly urged to receive flu shots during pregnancy. In all three trimesters. With onset of narcolepsy occurring as long as 8 months after vaccination, is this a factor in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)? Are babies in utero developing hypocretin/orexin deficiency and dying suddenly in their first few months of life because of the exposure to the H1N1 protein their mothers were injected with?

You will recall that Kari Bundy received two H1N1 flu vaccines while pregnant with Mason. That was during the 2009-2010 “H1N1 influenza pandemic.” This fact may lead you to believe this is no longer an issue that may be increasing the risk of SIDS.

ALL FLU SHOTS DEVELOPED SINCE 2009/2010 CONTAIN THE H1N1 INFLUENZA STRAIN.

You can verify the above statement by reading section 11 (Description) in the manufacturer’s inserts at the FDA website. Here is an example of what to look for, from the FluLaval vaccine manufacturer’s insert (2023/2024 version):

What happened to Mason Bundy appears to have been the result of multiple-hit process, with all hits related to vaccines.

Mason was ill with RSV, for which he was hospitalized two weeks prior to the receipt of his 4-month vaccinations. If not for the FOUR flu shots his mother received while pregnant, Mason may very well not have developed RSV in the first place. The two H1N1 vaccines Kari received while pregnant with Mason may have predisposed him to Vaccine-Induced Death Syndrome (VIDS), due to a deficiency of hypocretin/orexin as a result of an autoimmune attack on orexin receptors in his developing brain. Vaccines administered at Mason’s 4-month “well-baby checkup” delivered the final, fatal blow to an already vulnerable infant (predisposed due to maternal flu shots).

Questions for which we urgently need answers:

Does the flu vaccine given in pregnancy increase the risk of RSV and other non-influenza acute respiratory infections in infants during the first 9 months of life? Is the overall rate of “SIDS” higher in infants born to mothers who receive the flu shot during pregnancy? When “SIDS” occurs within a matter of days following vaccination, are the rates higher among infants whose mothers received flu shots in pregnancy than in infants whose mothers did not receive flu shots while pregnant?

One thing you can be sure of is that if the answer to these questions is pursued by government agencies who sell and promote vaccine uptake, there will be no association found, regardless of what the data actually reveal. To do otherwise would go against the government mandate that “…any possible doubts, whether or not well-founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist” because that would not be in the best interest of the program. And it is ALWAYS about the health of the program. The following photo is taken from The Federal Register, which is the official United States government publication in which rules and regulations are reported (source, p. 255).

To Kari and Bryce: I am so very sorry for what happened to Mason and to your family. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do to help raise awareness of the risks of vaccination. Your efforts are saving lives every day. I am very grateful to you for allowing me to share your story. I love you and I am so sorry that we ever had to meet.

Photo above: Kari Bundy with Joshua Coleman at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in Los Angeles, California, April 10, 2022.