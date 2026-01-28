A few weeks ago, I posted the first in a new podcast series with my friend and colleague, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe. Dr. Katinka is the founder of Spero Clinic, also known as The Neurologic Relief Center, located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. This is the clinic where I got my life back in 2017 after suffering for seven years from CRPS.

Dr. Katinka and her team are now working to help those suffering from debilitating symptoms of long COVID and long Vax Syndromes. I have been delving into the research and the protocols being used by other doctors and clinics and am sharing what I find with Dr. Katinka and her team. Patients from around the world are receiving what I know is cutting edge treatment, often after going from clinic to clinic and having unsuccessful outcomes. I believe what Dr. K and her team are offering is different because they don’t just focus on symptoms. They focus on every aspect of the individual, including the immune system, the gastrointestinal system, histamine/MCAS, genetic predisposition, toxicity from heavy metals, mold, glyphosate… The team at Spero works to restore the balance in the autonomic nervous system with therapies that address not only the physical and metabolic issues, but equally important, the psychological and emotional aspects that become an integral part of chronic illness. The effect of trauma (including trauma that happened long before COVID and trauma that has happened as a result of COVID) on the immune system and neurological system cannot be overstated.

In short, I believe the reason Spero Clinic is having success with long COVID and long Vax syndrome cases is the same reason Spero has become a world leader in the treatment of CRPS, CSF/ME, and other neuro-immune disorders. It’s because they care and they don’t give up.

As I shared a few weeks ago, Dr. Katinka and I are very good friends. We love each other and we have a shared love of humanity and a strong desire to see others excel and thrive. Watching someone regain their life and passion after months and years of chronic illness is addicting. It fuels the soul and makes life exciting for everyone involved in the process.

Long COVID and Long Vax Syndrome are both real and they are both often debilitating. The spike protein and lipid nanoparticles are things at the heart of what has become an epidemic of seriously injured human beings. In our most recent discussion, Katinka and I delve deep into the science of spike. I hope you’ll give a listen and share.

