This article from The Defender (Children’s Health Defense) shares the personal and exclusive report from Dr. Ben Edwards, and integrative medicine physician who traveled to Gaines County, met with the family, and has been providing care for the children and families affected by measles. As this report indicates, the death of the 6-year-old little girl would have most likely been prevented if she had been given budesonide, an inhaled steroid medication to reduce the inflammatory response in her lungs.

Read the exclusive report here.