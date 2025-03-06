The child who died in Texas "with" measles was reportedly exposed in the hospital. Is this a hospital-acquired infection? Was it D8 (wild) measles? We need answers.
There has been a reported death of a child with measles in Texas. The child has been reported to be “unvaccinated.”
Before we go any further, let’s talk about what that “unvaccinated” word means in times like these. Historically, during measles outbreaks in the United States, children are classified as “unvaccinated” until two weeks after they have recei…
