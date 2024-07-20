The Joe Booster Biden COVID Case and Congressional Vax Health Crisis
Cross posted from Attorney Tom Renz
This post was in my email this morning, having been cross-posted by Dr. Peter McCullough, with this message:
“Please see this post by attorney Tom Renz suggesting COVID-19 vaccine injury may be visible in our elected leaders who do not realize what is happening to them.”
Mr. Renz’s analysis is well-documented and raises significant concerns about the health, not only of our elected officials, but of this country. These folks are literally dropping like flies and their voting records show that they are struggling to do the work they have been elected to do, on behalf of their constituents.
Please read and share.
of course, the psychiatrist of son Biden already knew in 2012 that father Biden was dementing. He said so on Tucker's show. Biden should have not qualified as presidential candidate, let go be elected. The people behind the screens could do whatever they liked because of this. And look where the country ended up. ONe big mess.