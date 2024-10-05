Last night I watched the newest VaxXed film. This one is VaxXed III: Authorized to Kill. Polly Tommey once again has traveled the nation, documenting The People’s Stories of injury and death. This time, the stories are centered on what happened during the COVID pandemic. Regardless of what you already know about what really happened… the abuse, the neglect, the injuries, the deaths… it is powerful to see it all put together in one place. This is history. And it’s something we can never forget or allow to happen again.

Please watch and share with everyone you know. Even if, and especially if, you don’t think they want to know. This may be the thing that starts them questioning. It may be the thing that gets them to stop. You sharing may save a life.

Watch here on the Children’s Health Defense website.

If you have not previously watched the first two VaxXed films, here is where you can find them:

VaxXed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe

VaxXed II: The People’s Truth