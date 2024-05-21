When a child dies following vaccination, there are specific steps that need to be taken. It’s a terrible time of grief, overwhelming pain, and disbelief. And while we all want to honor the pain associated with losing someone we love in such a sudden and tragic way, there are time constraints that make the process even more difficult when it comes to deaths that result from vaccination.

Things that need to be accomplished in a short time frame include obtaining appropriate autopsy results. In the case of infant deaths after routine “well-baby” checkups (aka vaccine appointments), it is extremely important to obtain the right labs, and this has to happen quickly. Other things that need to be accomplished include filing a report with the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and obtaining expert advice from an attorney who is familiar and experienced with the VICP - Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. In cases of death from vaccination, the deadline for filing a case with VICP is two years. In cases of vaccine-injury, the deadline is three years from first onset of symptoms.

This article will present the information needed for the appropriate autopsy, and at the end, will provide information on how to find an attorney who can help with the process of filing a VICP claim.

Obtaining an appropriate autopsy in the case of vaccine-induced death:

This article was originally published on the Circle of Mamas website and contains the autopsy protocols from Dr. Toni Bark and Catharine J. Frompovich. I have shared this article many times on my Facebook page. In the past, I was able to post it without issue, but due to censorship, doing so has become increasingly difficult. I am sharing it here in hopes that it will remain easily accessible for sharing with those parents who need it most. The article is reposted here in its entirety, with unending gratitude to Dr. Bark, Ms. Frompovich, and Circle of Mamas.

Death After Vaccines Autopsy Protocol

December 6, 2018

All too often an infant dies suddenly and unexpectedly after vaccination. Whether these deaths are eventually called “Undetermined” or “SIDS” or “Sudden Unexplained Infant Death” or even “Interstitial Pneumonia”, the vaccination should never be ruled out.

These unexplained deaths happen in great frequency at the timing of scheduled vaccinations (i.e after the birth dose of the Hep B shot, 6 weeks shot, 8 weeks shots, 4 month shots etc). They also happen in great frequency shortly after vaccination, even when a baby is off the CDC recommended schedule. For example, Remi Rose passed away less than 48 hours after a Hep B shot at 3 weeks old. And Nick and Marjorie Catone’s son Nicholas passed away 16 days after a Dtap vaccine at 20 months old.

If you find yourself in this awful situation, you may need to request a private autopsy. The typical, routine autopsy is not thorough enough to determine whether the cause of death is vaccine-related.

**Also, it’s very important that you or a next of kin calls the medical examiner’s office directly to request that the list of tissues be reserved, especially the tissues of the brain, i.e. for the cytokine tests done, they have to be done in the first couple weeks.

Autopsy Protocol After Vaccines

From Dr. Toni Bark, MD:

These are the correct autopsy requirements for the tragic event of death post vaccination, whether infant or otherwise. The instructions are from a very experienced neuropathologist:

There needs to be a thorough general autopsy, with gross and microscopic examination of all major organs including:

lungs

heart

liver

spleen

kidneys

adrenals

thyroid

thymus

esophagus

stomach

small bowel

colon

For the central nervous system, I strongly recommend that the brain be fixed in formalin and cut after at least a week’s fixation, as cutting it fresh (as many medical examiners do) means one can’t cut the slices thin enough to see all the necessary structures. The critical structures in SIDS cases include the medulla, of which all levels should be put through for histological examination, and both hippocampi, ideally sampled in coronal sections at the level of the lateral geniculate nuclei.

Other standard samples need to include:

cerebral cortex and white matter

samples of basal ganglia

thalamus

hypothalamus

midbrain

pons

cerebellum

Spinal cord is often not taken by medical examiners, but ideally should be at least removed and examined grossly, and sampled for histology if any abnormalities are seen.

Thus, for cases that might be vaccine-induced SIDS, it is important to see if there are structural abnormalities of the medulla which would help to confirm that there are likely abnormalities of the 5HT networks that subserve respiratory activity. This includes absence or hypoplasia of the ventral arcuate nuclei and any dysplasia of the inferior olivary nuclei. For the hippocampi one is looking for abnormal development of the dentate gyri, including any duplications or areas of granule cell dispersion.

For children over a year old, the complete medulla is less important, and one may get by with only one or two levels. The hippocampi are very important, looking for the abnormalities I have described. One also wants good samples of cortex to look for any signs of epileptogenic lesions.”

From VacTruth, written by Catherine J. Frompovich:

Infant/Toddler Vaccines Autopsy Tests

Test for C-reactive protein: if inflammation is high, that would indicate vaccines were to blame as a small infant or toddler could not generate such results. This would indicate severe brain inflammation.

Test for liver enzymes

Test for heavy metals: especially Hg and Al in blood and brain tissue

Test for formaldehyde and Formalin –in particular–which would come from vaccines. Even though the body manufactures a little formaldehyde, large amounts would implicate formaldehyde, or Formalin, especially in vaccines.

If brain tissue is taken, check for Hg and Al, which would indicate those metals crossed the blood brain barrier and may have been the precipitating factor in the child’s demise, as they are potent neurotoxins and can cause encephalopathy.

Run a cytokine panel:

Interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) — IL-1beta is one of the key mediators of the inflammatory response to physical stress. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) Interleukin-8 (IL-8) Tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) TNF-α is a growth factor for immune cells and osteoclasts, the cells that break down bone. Fibrinogen Vitamin C assay Titer levels on all the vaccines. If they are sky high, that could make a case for molecular mimicry causing death.

THESE ABOVE TESTS NEED TO BE RUN ON BLOOD SERUM, ASAP!!

Brain Tissue Samples Preserved as Paraffin Blocks

Brainstem: Pons, Medulla, Midbrain

Hippocampus

Cerebellum

Cerebrum

Spinal Cord

The office will make H&E stained slides for your independent neuropathologist to review, this is a mess free way of replicating the tissue for study. You will want these tissues released from the facility to your independent neuropathologist if they do not provide a good amount of the H&E stained slides. Request that you want slides of every angle of every single tissue.

STUDIES

If you are not familiar with the Circle of Mamas website, please check out their stellar work. There is much there to read and share regarding vaccines, vaccine-injuries, and vaccine-induced deaths. I am grateful to them and am proud to recommend their stellar work to my readers.

Finding an attorney to help with the process:

My friend Melissa Curtin writes a Substack called The Empowered Narrative. Melissa has put together a very helpful article that goes into greater depth about the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, with which she has had personal experience. Her article, Legal Alliances and Advocacy Resources includes a pretty extensive list of legal/advocacy contacts to assist people with the process.

I am republishing the list here and encourage you to check out Melissa’s article for some really helpful information about the process.

Health Freedom Legal Alliances & Advocacy Resources

This list includes lawyers/attorneys, legal alliances, organizations, and helpful resources to educate about mandates, laws, exemptions, discrimination, and employment rights. (If any of the resources also have a Substack, it will show below their website or name.) Please be discerning with whom you share this list. Thank you!

Aaron Siri

Advocates for Citizens' Rights

Alan Phillips, J.D.

Alliance Defending Freedom

American Front Line Doctors Legal Team

Bobbie Anne Cox, Attorney, https://twitter.com/Attorney_Cox

Childers Law

Children's Health Defense

Citizen AG

Concerned Lawyers Network

Constitutional Law Group

Corey's Digs

Defending the Republic

Diane Miller

Freedom of Religion - United Solutions (FOR-US)

Greg Glaser, Attorney

Health Freedom Counsel

Health Freedom Defense Fund

Informed Choice WA

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN)

InPower Movement

Jay Sekulow

Kris Anne Hall and

https://libertyfirst.legal

Law of Mankind, The Sovereign's Way

Leigh Dundas

Liberty Counsel

Liberty Council Action

Liberty Now Law

Mary Holland, J.D.

Mendenhall Law Group

Mermigis Law Group

Mike Yoder Esq.

Pacific Justice Institute

Patricia Finn Attorney

Paul Davis Lawyer

Peggy Hall

Robert Barnes Law and his community connection/network

The Zunga

Tom Renz and

https://renz-law.com

and

https://forgodfamilycountry.org

Tricia Lindsay Law

Truth Ark

United States Court of Federal Claims Vaccine Attorneys

Widman Law Firm Phyllis Widman

