Note: This post talks about pregnancy outcomes. I am focusing on Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS) today. There is mention of the increase in miscarriage and Intrauterine Growth Retardation (IUGR) in this post. I am not going into that today. I will be posting more about that in the next week or two.

Two days ago, an article popped up on my browser when I opened my laptop, and it immediately got my attention.

The article tells the story of Molly, “The heartful homemaker,” and her son, Samuel. Samuel has been diagnosed with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS).

Here is the article, which was originally published in People.

Here are the bullet points:

Molly, @the_heartful_homemaker on TikTok, has documented her pregnancy since learning her baby would be born with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS)

BWS is an overgrowth syndrome, which leads infants to be born considerably larger than usual and to continue to grow and gain weight at an unusual rate during childhood

Molly tells PEOPLE about how she and husband Ryan prepared themselves and their family for son Samuel's arrival

Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome is a serious thing. The children are at significant increased risk of cancer before they reach 8 years of age.

That really got my attention. I started thinking about a text conversation I had with a chiropractor friend several months ago. We’ve been Facebook friends for a long time. We live in the same state, but have not yet met in person…

I couldn’t wait. I had to ask my friend some follow-up questions…

After texting with my friend this morning, I did a quick search on Facebook for the hashtags #GiantBaby and #BWS.

What my chiropractor friend is seeing and hearing about is not an isolated thing.

And this, from a mother of a girl diagnosed with BWS and autism:

Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome (BWS) is something I have never heard about prior to July 4, 2024. According to the mom whose daughter has been diagnosed (screen shots above), “Most physicians and people in the medical field have never heard of it before.” I believe this. I used to work as a school psychologist. I worked with toddlers who had been referred for services through the First Steps program. I saw a lot of syndromes I had never seen before during that time. I had a book that I used regularly as a reference, looking up symptoms and syndromes. I never came across BWS.

There definitely seems to be an increase in Giant Babies since 2020.

Questions I have:

Is the increase in giant babies universal across the board?

Are giant babies more common in women who received the COVID shot while pregnant?

Is the percentage of giant babies the same for women who got the COVID shot while pregnant the same as for those where both parents got the COVID shot before becoming pregnant?

Is the percentage of giant babies higher in those who got the COVID shot (before or during pregnancy) the same as those who did not get the COVID shot, but who did experience symptoms consistent with COVID infection, either prior to, or during pregnancy?

Given that these children are at such an elevated risk of childhood cancer, it is imperative that parents of #GiantBabies born since 2020 learn about BWS and the associated risks.

Please share this article and if you or someone you know has given birth to a child diagnosed with BWS, please comment and share what you know. This is not about blaming parents. Young, pregnant women were heavily targeted and pushed to get the COVID vaccine. The campaign of fear-mongering and psychological manipulation was extreme. We MUST do what we can to determine if the increase in the size of these babies and the increased risk of cancer is related to COVID - the infection AND the vaccination. Thank you in advance for any information you can share.