A couple of days after President Trump announced Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as his pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), I saw a meme on Facebook that read…

As the world awaits the inauguration of President Donald Trump, many of us are equally anticipating the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). There is one group that is actively expressing their “concern” about the possibility of RFK, Jr. being placed in a position where he will have the power to make considerable change when it comes to how Americans - and particularly American Children - are treated by the medical profession and the pharmaceutical industry.

Pediatricians are “concerned.”

I don’t use X much, but it didn’t take long for me to find posts predicting dire consequences if RFK is confirmed as the new head of HHS. Many of the posts on X are from pediatricians who are sharing an MSNBC interview…

Others are sharing an article from Salon.com…

I am not linking the Salon.com article (which is nothing more than a hit-piece filled with misinformation and disinformation about RFK, Jr.) because I don’t want to contribute to their viewership. If you want to read it, google it. Just an FYI… when the author of a hit-piece doesn’t even know which political party RFK, Jr. was running on, that should be enough to make you question everything else the person has to say. RFK was never a Republican presidential candidate. He initially entered the race as a Democrat, and then declared as an Independent candidate for president, before dropping out of the race and supporting Trump - the Republican candidate.

I decided to also check out the pediatrics thread on Reddit, to see what other pediatricians had to say…

“Crisis.” “Unprecedented.”

Do everything you can to prevent RFK, Jr. from being confirmed - AND - work hard to increase mandates for vaccination for children. Increase billing opportunities by diagnosing and “counseling” about “vaccine-preventable diseases” and “hit them where it hurts - the wallet.”

Yep. Pediatricians are “concerned.” I would go so far as to say pediatricians are terrified.

Parents who have not been exploring the rabbit hole for a while and who still believe pediatricians have their children’s health as the number one priority may rightly question why their children’s doctors would be against the appointment of Mr. Kennedy - a man who has devoted considerable time to scientific research and whose stated objective is to ensure that any and all vaccines given to our children and grandchildren are indeed “safe and effective.” What could be so bad about that? Isn’t that what we should all want for our children? Isn’t that what pediatricians should want for the children under their care?

Parents of young children need to be curious about just why pediatricians would object to having better science when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

It was 2017 when I first posted on Facebook about the FACT that pediatricians are making big bucks from vaccinating American infants and children.

I don’t think Blue Cross Blue Shield intended for this information to ever be viewed by the public. The link for their incentive program was removed shortly after I posted the photo. Here is where you can find it.

That was 2016. We are now at the end of 2024 and the CDC has just announced its updated Childhood Schedule for 2025.

The table above is pretty complex. Thankfully, Megan Redshaw published an article this morning, which breaks down just what the new schedule means for infants between birth and 12 months.

The number of vaccines given to children in the United States used to be considerably less. In 1986, the U.S. government passed a law establishing the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP). That law granted vaccine makers freedom from liability for their products, which means they cannot be sued when vaccines injure or kill. It also means they have no incentive to make safer products, and LOTS of incentive to make LOTS more vaccines, since there are zero consequences and loads of profit involved.

For reference, here is what the schedule looked like in the 1980s, prior to passage of the 1986 Law:

Here is a visual representation of the difference for American infants, as of 2024. For 2025, you would need to add three COVID shots.

A very important bit of information is that the United States agencies tasked with protecting the health of American children have never conducted a single study looking into the safety or efficacy of all these vaccines as they are administered. Not one study. Not one study of what happens at ANY of the “well-baby” or “well-child” check-ups (aka vaccine appointments). Not one study looking at the health outcomes of completely vaccine-free children in comparison to children who are vaccinated according to the schedule.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. knows this. He wants to change it. He believes American infants and children (and their parents) deserve to have solid science about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and he is poised to be in a position to accomplish what former heads of HHS have refused to take on. And that is terrifying to pediatricians.

From X:

Mr. Kennedy discusses just WHY pediatricians are so concerned…

Let’s not just take Mr. Kennedy’s word for it. Let’s see what pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas has to say in this video interview with Polly Tommey, published on the Children’s Health Defense website.

The results shocked him. “We were losing … over a million dollars in vaccines that were refused.” He explained that pediatric practices heavily rely on vaccine income to stay afloat, with overhead costs running as high as 80%. “It is very expensive to run a pediatric office,” he told Tommey. “You need multiple nurses, multiple receptionists, multiple billing people and medical records — it’s a huge operation.” Three financial incentives for giving vaccines Pediatricians receive several types of financial incentives for administering vaccines. The first is the administration fee, which Thomas described as a “Thank you for giving the shot.” He estimated that pediatricians typically receive about $40 for the first antigen and $20 for each subsequent antigen. “Let’s just say a two-month well-baby visit, there’s a DPT — that’s three shots, three antigens,” he told Tommey, plus “Hib [Haemophilus influenzae type b], Prevnar [pneumococcal], Hep B [hepatitis B], polio, rota [rotavirus] — [that’s] about $240.” The second way pediatricians profit from vaccines is through a small markup on the cost of the vaccines themselves, though Thomas noted that this is not a significant source of income. The third and most substantial financial incentive is quality bonuses tied to vaccination rates. Insurance companies offer pediatricians bonus payments for meeting certain benchmarks, typically around 80% of patients being fully vaccinated by age 2. “I get dinged maybe 10-15% off of those RVUs — relative value units — that are ascribed,” he said, describing the points system used to calculate physician reimbursements. “Really, it effectively means a pediatric practice cannot survive using insurance without doing most of the vaccines, if not all of them,” he said. “And I think that explains the blinders — [why doctors] just won’t go there and look at the fact that these vaccines are causing a lot of harm.” (source)

So… that $40,000 - 80,000 amount I talked about back in 2017 was a VAST underestimate of the true financial impact of vaccination on pediatric practices. Now it makes sense why, when you go to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) website, the first thing you see on their homepage is this:

Vaccines are the financial backbone of the pediatric practice. The FACT that vaccines have never been studied for safety or efficacy as they are administered in the pediatric offices around the country is not important. What’s important is that those practices cannot operate without that revenue. They will cease to exist.

The financial impact of having vaccinated children in the pediatric practice…

There are a lot of people talking about the bonuses and incentives pediatricians rely on to stay in business. What’s not being discussed, and what needs to be understood is that it’s not just the revenue vaccines generate when an infant or child comes in for the “well-baby” and “well-child” visits. We need to also consider the fallout from those unstudied mass-vaccination events. Let’s hear what Dr. Paul Thomas has to say about the health of the children in his pediatric practice. Watch the following clip from an interview with Del Bigtree on The Highwire:

Here is where you can find the study from Dr. James Lyons-Weiler and Dr. Paul Thomas, discussed in the interview above.

Here is the graph, showing the difference in the health outcomes for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children:

Asthma, allergies, breathing issues, behavioral issues, ADHD, respiratory infections, ear infections, ear pain, other infections, eye disorders, eczema, dermatitis, urticaria (rashes, hives), anemia… all were significantly higher in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children.

If you think these results are due to Dr. Paul being “an anti-vaccine wacko,” you’d be wrong. There have been other studies conducted by independent researchers (not affiliated with pharma) around the world, showing the same results. Here is one from 2004, conducted in The Netherlands, which found the same thing.

Here is a pilot study from 2017, also showing that the health outcomes for unvaccinated children are significantly better than health outcomes of vaccinated children.

And here is a study from England, published in 2004, which looked at the incidence of asthma and eczema in children vaccinated against Diphtheria, Pertussis, Polio, and Tetanus (DPPT) and Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vs. unvaccinated children. From the results:

Our univariate analysis showed that exposure to DPPT was associated with an increased risk of developing asthma (hazard ratio [HR] = 14; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 7.3, 26.9) and eczema (HR = 9.40; 95% CI = 5.92, 14.92). (source)

For those unfamiliar with statistics and “hazard ratio,” what this means is that in their analysis, the researchers found that children who were vaccinated against diphtheria, pertussis, polio, and tetanus (DPPT) were 14 times more likely than unvaccinated children to be diagnosed with asthma, and 9.4 times more likely to be diagnosed with eczema, when compared to unvaccinated children.

The results showed that children vaccinated with the MMR vaccine were 3.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with asthma, and 4.6 times more likely to be diagnosed with eczema than their unvaccinated peers. (source)

What happens to vaccinated children that makes them more vulnerable to chronic illnesses and recurrent infections?

Watch this video from the ChalkboardCampaign.com

Vaccines alter the immune system. It’s what they are designed to do. They disrupt the balance between Th1 and Th2, decreasing the response to acute infections and increasing the response to environmental allergens.

If you would like to learn more about the balance between Th1 and Th2, this is a good place to start.

Pediatricians have A LOT to be “concerned” about.

It’s not just about the loss of revenue from those vaccine appointments. Pediatric practices exist, not only on the revenue directly related to vaccines, but also on the revenue generated by the sick visits of their vaccinated patients.

The meme above shows the son of one of my Facebook friends. He was seriously injured by vaccines in infancy. The prescription bottles in front of him are from ONE YEAR of his life. How much money do those bottles represent?

How much money are American parents and insurance companies spending on pediatric visits and medications for asthma, allergies, ADHD, behavioral issues, autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal problems, eczema, ear infections, seizures, and all the other consequences of artificially disrupting the innate immune system?

How much money do pediatricians REALLY stand to lose???

Is the pediatric practice really on its way out? Is it too much to hope for? As difficult as it is for pediatricians to admit that what they are doing is harming the very patients they are sworn to protect, there are signs that the entire pediatric business may be fizzling out. The number of medical students who are willing to become pediatricians is falling.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) reports on some of the reasons for the shortage, citing low pay, compared to other medical specialties, as a major contributing factor.

Smaller patients, smaller paycheck Out of all physician specialties, pediatrics falls near the bottom of the list when it comes to compensation. According to a 2024 Medscape report on physician compensation, pediatricians made an average of $260,000 a year in 2023. Specialties in the midrange included OB-GYN, with $352,000, and emergency medicine, with $379,000. The higher-earning specialties, such as cardiology and orthopedics, earned over $500,000 a year. Pediatric subspecialists also often make less than their adult-care counterparts and even general pediatricians, according to the NASEM report. The lower compensation for pediatricians is the result of two main factors, Permar explains. One is that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sets rates for services and pays more for procedures than for time spent with patients, and general pediatrics requires a lot of time spent speaking to families (at well-child visits and discussing vaccinations, for instance). The other is that more than half of all children in the United States get their health insurance from Medicaid, which covers families living on low incomes, or from the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which offers low-cost insurance for kids in families that make too much to qualify for Medicaid but can’t afford other health coverage. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Medicaid pays pediatricians at two-thirds the rate of Medicare, which in turn pays less than private insurance. And while $260,000 a year might still put someone in the top 10% of earners in the United States, the median medical school debt with which a physician graduates is $200,000, not including any other student loans, according to an AAMC report. “Sometimes I will ask a student interested in a specific specialty, such as infectious disease, if they’ve considered pediatrics, and their immediate reaction is to tell me about their financial situation, debt status, family, etc.” Permar says. “But I wasn’t asking about their financial situation. That is exactly where we’ve left students.” (source)

And there you have it. The reason why pediatricians are freaking out about RFK, Jr. is not because they are worried about the health of your child. It’s because they are worried about what will happen to them, and to their practices, when the real science - the science that SHOULD have been done but wasn’t - reveals the truth about vaccines and the harm they are causing to children.

Without the ever-increasing vaccination schedule from the CDC, and without the incentives to vaccinate, and without the income from the chronically sick, vaccinated children, what’s left?

Their cash cow is about to implode. And that is something to be celebrated. It’s way overdue.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Pharmaceutical Industry spend a lot of money on lobbyists, and they are working hard at this very minute, trying to convince YOUR elected officials to reject Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s appointment.

Read the AAP statement here.

Please contact your senators and let them know that you expect them to confirm Mr. Kennedy as the new head of HHS. Be prepared to talk to them about the lack of scientific studies regarding vaccine safety and efficacy. Share your personal stories. Make a trip to the statehouse or to their local office. Bring them coffee and donuts. Smile. Be a real human with real human children. Bring facts and data. Those are things the lobbyists don’t have. All they have is the same old set of talking points they have always used. “Because we said so” is not good enough. We need the science.

One last final note…

Buy this book! Better yet, buy two copies and give one to your senator.