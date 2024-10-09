FluMist has just been approved by the FDA for home use. It will be available for home use beginning in 2025. This live nasal flu vaccine has a long history of problems, including being ineffective, shedding of flu virus to others, and causing very serious adverse reactions, including paralysis and death.

The first part of this article is the story of what happened to Christopher Kanervisto, a 19-year-old college student who was killed by the FluMist vaccine. The second part contains information about FluMist that everyone needs to know in order to make informed decisions and protect your children and families.

Written by Sandy Kanervisto; mother to Christopher Kanervisto.

“He never treated anyone differently. Everyone was a friend.”

“He taught me that the sky’s the limit, rules are meant to be broken, and to be open minded.”

“Sarcastic and he could insult you without you even knowing you had been insulted but it was all in fun.”

“He enjoyed life and he had fun, he loved being around people but was just as comfortable being by himself.”

This is what Christopher’s friends said when I asked them to describe him.

I saw him as my little boy, the one who loved to build, draw, read.. playing and listening to music, skiing, golfing and with a huge thirst for knowledge. He could debate any subject: politics, religion, classic rock, environmental issues, or architecture… he loved it all.

He studied environmental law at Westminster College for one year but decided he didn’t want to be a lawyer. He said there were too many rules; he wanted to use his creativity and pursue a degree in his first love, architecture. So he transferred to Utah State University in August 2009. On October 15, 2009 he flew to Oregon with his dad to look at schools. He wanted to start with a civil engineering degree and then pursue a degree in architecture with an emphasis in sustainable architecture. They returned home on October 18th.

Christopher at Westminster, 2009

Christopher had always been healthy; if he got a bug, it was usually gone within a day or two. He was very active in sports. His doctor visits were mainly well check-ups, and no issues had ever come up. He had his childhood vaccines. They were delayed but he did receive them, but he never had a flu vaccine.

We had discussed the regular flu vaccine and 2009 H1N1 vaccine. He wanted my opinion. I told him to not worry about the regular flu vaccine since he had never had a problem with cold or flu bugs. We were both unsure about the H1N1 vaccine. He was right in the age group that was most susceptible: college student, campus living and around a lot of people. I left it up to him.

On October 19th he called to say he had decided to get the vaccine and went to the local health department. He received the H1N1 FluMist vaccine. On November 4th he sent a message to his girlfriend that he felt like crap but the next day he sent another message that he felt a lot better and just had a little sore throat. He commented one time to me that he felt tired, but he thought it was from staying up late and studying (or playing games or his guitar).

On November 19th, Christopher spent the evening with his friends. He talked to his dad around 10 p.m. about their plans to ski over Thanksgiving weekend. He talked to his girlfriend on Skype until about 3 a.m. One friend tried to convince him to stay up and watch a movie, but he said he was tired and was going to bed.

November 20th, Christopher was supposed to pick his girlfriend up at the Frontrunner station and when he didn’t show up and she couldn’t reach him she called one of his friends who called me. I called his roommate who found him. He had passed away in his sleep.

That was the day my world stopped.

We spoke with the medical examiner about his medical history several times over the next two months looking for a cause. The only thing that was out of the ordinary was the vaccine. She called us on February 10th to say she thought the cause of death would be “unknown,” but they were going to do one more test on his heart. (I remember the date. Christopher’s birthday is February 11th).

We finally received the autopsy results in mid-February 2010. Cause of death: Viral Myocarditis. The medical examiner said it was the “flu” he had in October. I reminded her he had not had the flu; it was the vaccine he had in October. I asked her to check for something in the vaccine. She said it had been too long and they would be unable to isolate it down that far.

The thing that sticks in my mind is when I was told by someone from The United States Health Resources and Services Administration that the vaccine cannot cause the flu but may cause flu-like symptoms while the immune system is reacting to the vaccine. Flu-like symptoms are a common symptom of Myocarditis.

I hear about so many young healthy people passing away from unknown causes and I wonder how many of these “unknowns” are actually Myocarditis. I also hear about young healthy people collapsing from an undetected heart condition. Is this an undetected condition of Myocarditis? So many questions and not enough answers. How many of these reactions are caused by an adverse reaction to a vaccine? So much information is withheld from a parent… they never make the connection.

In Christopher’s case I believe it was the vaccine that triggered the Myocarditis, but I also believe there are many medical issues that can be triggered by an adverse reaction to a vaccine.

I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, he was my little boy.

From Marcella:

I want to thank Christopher’s parents, Sandy and Timo, for allowing me to share Christopher’s story. I can only imagine the pain they have gone through and continue to go through over the last several years, since Christopher’s death and especially since 2020. Because the FluMist vaccine Christopher received was administered during the fake “H1N1 pandemic,” the vaccine was covered under the PREP Act, just like the COVID-19 “vaccine.” And just like with the COVID-19 “vaccine,” Christopher’s case was not eligible for compensation in the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. The vaccine manufacturers and everyone associated with the vaccine were protected from liability.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines” nearly four years ago, there have been endless reports of children, adolescents, and young adults dying suddenly. Dying in their sleep. Dying on the football and soccer fields. Dying at the gym.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are things that many people may not have even heard about prior to the COVID-19 “vaccine.” The makers, promoters, and beneficiaries of the financial windfall from the sale of the COVID-19 “vaccines” say these kinds of effects are “very rare” and the effects are short-lived. This is a lie. Plain and simple. Damaged heart muscle does not repair itself. The effects of myocarditis are life-altering, and sometimes life-ending.

As the report from Sandy Kanervisto reveals, it is not just the COVID-19 shot that can cause fatal myocarditis. Christopher died from heart damage caused by the FluMist vaccine. After he received the FluMist vaccine, Christopher reported being tired and not feeling well. In the clinical trials in adults aged 18-49, the most frequently reported (solicited) adverse reactions were: runny nose, headache, sore throat, tiredness/weakness, muscle aches, cough, and chills. Sounds like the flu, doesn’t it?

Reports of serious adverse events in the postmarketing phase include cardiac disorders (specifically pericarditis) at the top of the list.

In the clinical trials, FluMist led to increased incidence of asthma, wheezing, and hospitalization in children under the age of five years, and the difference was significant when compared to children who received the inactivated (injected) flu shot.

FluMist is a live-virus vaccine. It sheds. It can cause the same strain of flu it is supposed to protect against. It can cause it in those who receive the vaccine and in those who come in contact with those who receive the vaccine.

The above table, taken from the vaccine manufacturer’s insert for FluMist presents data from the clinical trials. FluMist is not approved for use in infants and children under the age of two years. In the clinical trials 89% of children under the age of two were shedding the flu virus in their nasal secretions after vaccination with FluMist. Seven percent were still shedding 11 days after vaccination, and some children continued to shed flu virus until 23 days after vaccination. In children between 2 and 5 years of age, 69% of them were shedding flu virus after vaccination and in one percent (1 out of 100), they continued to shed flu virus 25 days after vaccination. That means, in a preschool where there are 300 children, if all of them received the FluMist vaccine, 207 (69%) of them will be shedding flu virus after vaccination, and three of them will continue to shed flu virus for nearly a month. How many cases of flu do you think may occur as a result?

Among children aged 5-8 years, 50% were shedding flu virus after vaccination with FluMist and nearly 3% (2.9) were still shedding on day 23 after vaccination. Think about what that means for children in elementary school classrooms. No wonder “flu season” starts at the same time as “flu shot season.”

So now we know that FluMist causes the same symptoms as the flu. And we know that the vaccine causes shedding and spreading of the flu. And we know that FluMist has caused heart damage and death. FluMist is also associated with increased incidence of serious bacterial infections, including streptococcus and staphylococcus infections. There are many parents who have tied the onset of PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcus) and PANS (pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome) in their children after vaccination with FluMist.

Here is the study.

FluMist has also been associated with Transverse Myelitis (TM) and Acute Flaccid Myelitis. I was writing about this association in 2018.

Here is the study.

Acute Flaccid Myelitis is provocation polio. I will be writing more about this in the coming days. We are already being prepared for another round of AFM, with “the news” reporting that enterovirus D68 has been detected in water systems throughout the country.

Here is a little bit about AFM, EV-D68, FluMist, and provocation polio:

There are two studies mentioned in the above Facebook post.

Study 1:

Study 2:

Please. Educate before you vaccinate. Make informed decisions and do not succumb to the fearmongering that is used for the sole purpose of increasing revenue for those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines.

