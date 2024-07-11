I have been putting off this post. Every time I think about writing about vaccines in pregnancy, I feel sick. My stomach churns. My breath becomes shallow. My heart rate quickens. And the tears come. And I start looking for something else to write about because it’s just too hard. But. It’s so necessary. And I have data that needs to be shared.

I have been trying to figure out the best way for me to do this. It’s overwhelming. When something is overwhelming, I have to break it up in smaller chunks. I am going to start by sharing reports that came unsolicited from a whistleblower who reached out to me in 2016, during the time I was intermittently traveling and speaking with Polly Tommey and Dr. Suzanne Humphries on the VaxXed Bus.

Following the reports from the whistleblower, I am sharing personal reports of women who have experienced fetal demise after flu shot or Tdap. The “data” is in the form of screen shots taken from a Facebook group for women who have suffered from the loss of a baby through miscarriage or stillbirth.

Within the next few days, I will be sharing more reports that were made in response to a post I made on Facebook in 2014, when I asked my friends and followers (a pre-selected sample, for sure) about their experiences, specifically with the flu shot. Another group of reports I will be sharing comes from two more recent Facebook posts (June 2024), in which I asked about miscarriages, spontaneous abortions, and stillbirths after vaccination in pregnancy. My goal is to put all of this information together in one post, for ease of sharing. I have put this off too long and it needs doing.

This, the first installment of this project, begins with a video.

As you watch the video below, you will hear me discuss with Polly Tommey the fact that Tdap and Flu Shot have not been adequately tested for safety or efficacy in pregnant women. Here are screen shots from the inserts for Fluarix (flu shot) and Adacel (Tdap).

(source)

(source)

Here is where you can find the vaccine manufacturer’s inserts for all vaccines licensed in the United States.

This is the video from 2016:

Note: My website, VaxTruth, is no longer active. You can access it through the Wayback Machine here.

Note: In the video, I erroneously stated that the baby who died from placental infarction suffered a heart attack. I was extremely tired and spoke incorrectly. Infarction is a disruption in blood flow, which causes tissue to die. In the case of heart attack infarction causes damage to heart muscle. Placental infarction is an interruption of the blood supply to the placenta which causes the cells of the placenta to die. (source) Placental infarction is the result of maternal vascular malperfusion during pregnancy (source). Segmental maternal vascular malperfusion “represents acute / intermittent events, associated with thrombophilia or abruption (source). “Thrombophilia is a medical condition characterized by an increased tendency to form blood clots, potentially leading to deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), or other clot-related complications.” (source)

A quick search of the VAERS database yields nearly 21,000 reports of thrombotic conditions after vaccination. A quick search of Pubmed.gov yields 11 published papers on influenza vaccination and thrombophilia.

In my own personal experience, the only flu shot I ever received (at age 30) landed me in the hospital for 31 days with thrombophlebitis (blood clots throughout my body) and a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the left iliac vein. Anyone who doubts the ability of vaccines to induce thrombotic conditions has been living under a rock the last four years.

These are the reports I received from the insurance billing whistleblower:

Stephanie: Tdap vaccine October 20, 2015

Stephanie: Flu shot October 20, 2015

Stephanie: Fetal Demise November 9, 2015

Sara: Flu shot October 15, 2014

Sara: Fetal Demise October 21, 2014

Holly: RhoGAM July 15, 2015

Holly: Fetal Demise August 1, 2015

Note: RhoGAM is not a vaccine. It is a medical intervention that has been heavily promoted for all women who have Rh negative blood. It used to be given after delivery to mothers whose babies were Rh positive, to protect subsequent pregnancies. In many countries, this is still the case. In the United States, the pharmaceutical lobby pushed to increase the uptake of RhoGAM, in a move to increase profits, resulting in nearly all pregnant women who are Rh negative receiving TWO injections with each pregnancy. RhoGAM is not a benign intervention and should not be undertaken without first researching the ACTUAL need and rationale for this product, and the ACTUAL risks involved. For my followers who are Rh negative and who are looking for information on RhoGAM, it is on my to-do list. For now, I highly recommend obtaining a copy of the book, “Anti-D Explained,” by Dr. Sara Wickam. This link will take you to a great write-up about RhoGAM, written by Sheri Nakken. And this link will take you to the website of an attorneys’ group, where you can read about the history of RhoGAM and get more information about a lawsuit involving cases where parents believe their children have been harmed. (Note, the lawsuits are possible only because RhoGAM is NOT a vaccine.)

Back to whistleblower reports…

Melissa: Tdap January 8, 2015

Melissa: Intrauterine Size Discrepancy, February 13, 2015

Melissa: Fetal Death March 30, 2015

Ali: Tdap Vaccine December 7, 2015

Ali: Fetal Death, December 7, 2015

Amanda: July 6, 2015

Amanda: Fetal Demise August 2015

Additional reports not mentioned in the video:

Afaf: Tdap October 10, 2013

Afaf: Fetal Demise November 14, 2013

Amanda: Flu Shot November 13, 2013

Amanda: Fetal Demise January 3, 2014

April: Tdap October 29, 2015

April: Fetal Demise December 9, 2015

Hima: Tdap February 22, 2016

Hima: Fetal Demise March 22, 2016

Leah: Flu Shot August 17, 2016

Leah: Severe Fetal Bradycardia August 26, 2016

Lindsey: Flu shot August 23, 2016

Lindsey: Fetal Demise August 26, 2016

Martha: Tdap April 15, 2014

Martha: Fetal Demise May 28, 2014

Maryn: Flu Shot January 5, 2016

Maryn: Fetal Demise March 11, 2016

Melissa: Flu Shot & Tdap, September 9, 2016

Melissa: Stillbirth October 14, 2016

Robyn: Tdap April 14, 2015

Robyn: Six-week follow-up July 7, 2015, Fetal Demise at around May 26, 2015

Tiffany: Flu Shot August 29, 2016

Tiffany: Fetal Demise September 9, 2016

Part II: Facebook posts shared by women (or friends and family members of women) who lost their babies after flu shot or Tdap given in pregnancy. The reports shared were in response to a question about whether or not to receive vaccines during pregnancy.

Heavy sigh… if you are feeling anything like I am feeling at this point, I apologize for being the source of those emotions. This is gut-wrenching stuff.

We are currently faced with the most aggressive push for vaccinations in the history of humankind. There is no limit to the extent the pharmaceutical industry and those who support vaccination (including mandatory vaccination) for everyone will go to achieve their goals. The psychological manipulation and fearmongering against us is extreme. The targeting of pregnant women during a very vulnerable time, with vaccines that have not been adequately studied and which clearly have a record of causing death to the developing baby is criminal, in my opinion. We are up against a huge machine, with more money and power than any other entity on the planet.

These are not statistics. They are not randomly selected, placebo controlled anything. These are true stories of loss. They are stories of child death.

What I know from my own personal experience and from my education and research is that personal stories are an effective way of helping to educate and inform. When a pregnant woman reads the stories of other pregnant women, she can see herself in that position. That ability to incorporate the experience of others into one’s own thought processes is very powerful. Please share this post with anyone you know who is currently pregnant or is thinking about becoming pregnant. Don’t be afraid of saying something. The life you save may well be the one who changes the world for the better.

