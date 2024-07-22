My beautiful friend Sheila Lewis Ealey has passed and is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The news of Sheila’s passing came to me in the form of a phone call on Sunday morning from our mutual friend, Polly Tommey. Polly told me that Sheila died in her sleep sometime in the overnight hours on July 20th. At the time of her passing, Sheila and her husband Ron were staying in a hotel in northern Washington State, where they traveled so she could receive treatment for the advanced cancer that was wracking her body. As anyone who has ever been through the experience of having a loved one pass in another state will understand, this is a logistical challenge. Sheila’s family lives in New Orleans, so the first thing that has to happen is to bring her home. Thankfully, one of her longtime friends who also owned a funeral home in the past, has stepped in to cover the considerable cost of transporting Sheila back to her family.

During the last several months, all available funds have been going toward treatment. There is nothing left for a funeral or burial. This morning, I went to the bank and opened a dedicated account for the purpose of fundraising to cover these costs and to provide some financial support for Sheila’s family, as they go through this very difficult time. As soon as the account was opened, I started a new GiveSendGo campaign. I am currently listed as the person who will receive those funds. This is because Ron is still in Washington State, still processing the enormity of what has happened, and has way too much on his plate to take on anything else at this moment. As soon as he is back in New Orleans and has a moment to spare, I have asked him to provide me with the information necessary to add him to the campaign as the beneficiary. In the meantime, everything will be documented meticulously, and I will forward funds to him through wire transfer, if that is what he chooses/needs to happen.

GiveSendGo does take a fee (2.7% + $0.30 per donation). There is no fee charged to you when you make a donation. The fees come out before the recipient receives the funds. For example, if you donate $50.00 to the campaign, GiveSendGo will take $1.65 as their fee, so Sheila’s family will receive $48.35. If you donate $100.00, the fee is $3.00, so the family will receive $97.00. The fee for a $20.00 donation is 84 cents, so the family will receive $19.16 of your donation. GiveSendGo is a good option, in my opinion. It’s easy and quick to do, and the company has continued to allow many of us to conduct fundraising campaigns when GoFundMe shut us down. For that, I am grateful.

Other ways to donate and help Sheila’s family…

Venmo: Ron has access to Sheila’s Venmo account and will receive any donated funds directly. Here is the QR code if you would like to donate through Venmo: 2. Donations can be made directly to the funeral home. They are ready to accept donations beginning today (Monday, July 22, 2024). You can call and they will take your donation over the phone. Anything donated in excess of what is needed to cover costs will be refunded directly to the family. There are no fees associated. Here is the information you will need if you would like to choose this option:

Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson

Telephone: 504-469-2243 (contact person: Emmitt Richardson)

Several people have asked about donating through Zelle. I was hoping to be able to add Zelle as an option with the dedicated account I opened this morning. Unfortunately, Zelle only allows one account per person, and I already have it on my personal account. Ron has Zelle, but it is tied to his phone number. I don’t have a QR code for him, and I am not comfortable publishing his telephone number. If you would like to donate through Zelle, I will accept donations through my account and will transfer all money collected into the dedicated account for Sheila’s family. If you want to choose this option, please use the QR code below and include the note: “For Sheila Ealey’s Family” when you make your donation.

Finally, I want to share what happened this morning when I went to the bank to open the dedicated account for Sheila’s family. When I walked in, the woman who generally helps with opening new accounts was busy helping a young couple. I walked up to the counter and spoke with a young Black woman. I told her what I needed. She directed me to the waiting area. Within a few minutes, she came and got me, saying she would help me with the new account since the other woman was still busy. She is a relatively new employee and doesn’t usually work with people opening new accounts…

We sat down and I told her what I was doing, and who it was for. I told her about Sheila - who she was and the work she did. I told her about VaxXed and the CDC fraud, and the increased risk to Black/African American male children. I asked if she has children. “Yes. I have a little boy. He just turned one last week.”

I asked if he had already received the MMR vaccine. He hasn’t. She said she didn’t want to vaccinate him at all, and she had terrible anxiety about doing it, but he goes to daycare and “had to have them.” I told her about exemptions. I told her to listen to her intuition. “That is God speaking to you.” I told her there are no accidents and there was a reason why the other woman was busy when I came in. I gave her the link to my Substack about Sheila and told her to watch VaxXed - it’s linked at the end of the article.

Sheila is still doing her work. And still doing it BRILLIANTLY.

For those who have not already read it, and for those who would like to read again…