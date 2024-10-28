A Facebook friend commented that her son and DIL are in the process of becoming foster parents. She notes that the potential foster parents have been told they will be required to have any foster children fully vaccinated. This is consistent with what has been my understanding of the system. It has also been my understanding (which may or may not be correct) that not only are the foster children required to be up to date, but also any other children (including biological children) living in the home. Animals living in the foster home must also be up to date on vaccinations.

In 2015, there was an article in the news from Tacoma, Washington, reporting the story of a foster mother who had welcomed seven children into her home and her life, including an infant who was two weeks old when the story was published. This mother was put in the position of having to agree to fully vaccinate all of the other children and the parents with yearly flu shots, in order to keep the new baby.

The only laws that exist regarding vaccination of children are those for daycare and school attendance. The flu shot is not on the list of required vaccinations for school attendance in the state of Washington.

I haven't thoroughly researched this issue previously. I do know that in the past, during "outbreaks of vaccine-preventable" infections, there have been calls in the media and from some politicians to remove children from their biological parents and place those children in foster care "just long enough to get them vaccinated and then return them to the parents."

This morning, I have spent a little time looking at the requirements for vaccination for foster care. So far, I have looked at the published information for Washington State, Oregon, and Washington, D.C. All three of those documents note that it is "required" for all foster care children to be "up-to-date" with the CDC's recommended schedule. There is nothing stated about other family members being required to be vaccinated.

Each document states that the foster parent is not allowed to give consent for vaccination. The biological parent retains that legal right to say yes or no, with mention of medical and religious exemptions being available for school attendance.

I would really like to know from families who foster, how this process has gone for your families. If you have personal experience with this issue, please share how it has gone for you in the comments.

The friend who told me about her son and DIL becoming foster parents asked if there was anything they could do to minimize the effects of the mandatory vaccines for the child(ren) coming into their care. A few things come to mind. First, if the child is an infant, I would do my best to source donated breast milk from someone who did not take the COVID-19 shots or flu shots. I would also give a few basic supplements, including quality cod liver oil (Carlson’s, Nordic Naturals are a couple of suggestions) and a multi-strain probiotic (Smidge is my preference because it does not contain streptococcus bacteria. This is an infant formulation. This is good for older children.). Magnesium citrate and zinc (available from Kirkman’s in a transdermal cream) are important minerals that help protect against metal toxicity. Homeopathic Thuja is excellent for helping to protect against the negative effects of vaccination.

During the H1N1 fake pandemic, Dr. Russell Blaylock published an article entitled, “What to do if force vaccinated.” He makes additional recommendations that I would definitely agree with, if one finds oneself in this situation.

I hope this information is helpful.

If you have experience with the foster care system and can shed light on the current practices and mandates, please comment below.