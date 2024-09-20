Many who are following the story of Alexis Lorenze have expressed outrage at the abusive treatment this young woman has received at UCI Medical Center in Anaheim, California. She went to the hospital for help. She was bullied into receiving vaccines she did not want and which she knew instinctively would harm her. She was threatened with loss of medical care if she refused. When she experienced an obvious, extremely serious adverse reaction, which began ten minutes after administration of the vaccines, she was gaslighted and ignored for days and only received attention when her live video cry for help went viral. She may well have saved her own life with that call for help.

What has happened to Alexis Lorenze is not new and it’s not rare. It has happened to many children and families prior to the pandemic, but when COVID hit, the incidence of abuse of hospitalized patients went through the roof.

Hospitals are not safe places. Especially for people like Alexis, who refuse vaccination.

During the COVID pandemic, those of us who refused to take the shots were vilified by our friends, families, and government. There were open calls to refuse us medical treatment (for any acute or chronic illness) because we would not comply. People were denied access to medications that worked because the goal was to get everyone lined up and vaccinated, and that could not happen if there was any medication that was effective. So ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were declared “unsafe” and “uneffective.” People were turned away from hospitals and sent home with nothing, only to return when their illness was so severe they were near death’s door. And then they were isolated, abused with hospital protocols (for profit), and all-to-often, died alone. As bad as the situation was for those who took the shots, it was the abuse was exponentially worse for those who refused vaccination.

Polly Tommey and the VaxXed Team have been on the road again, this time documenting the stories of American citizens who were abused and killed by government over-reach combined with arrogance and callous disregard on the part of the mainstream medical system for the rights and the very lives of those they swore to protect when they took the Hippocratic Oath - “FIRST, DO NO HARM.”

We must NEVER forget. This must NEVER happen again.

Everyone needs to see this film. Watch the trailer below.

Read the most recent updates on Alexis Lorenze's situation…

