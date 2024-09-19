This is my third update on Alexis Lorenze. First of all, I want to honor her father’s wishes and share a video he has asked to be shared with the world, showing what has happened to his beautiful daughter.

Alexis, with her dad, Todd Lorenze - photo from July 28, 2024.

This video was taken on September 18, 2024:

We don’t know for sure yet which vaccines Alexis received.

Initially, she stated she had been told she was receiving vaccines for meningitis, pneumonia, and tetanus. There is no single tetanus vaccine (since they stopped making it in 2012), so the “tetanus” vaccine would have been the Tdap, which has 300-330 micrograms of aluminum, depending on which brand is used (Boostrix or Adacel). She may have received the Tetanus and Diphtheria (DT) vaccine (without the pertussis component), which would have been either Tenivac, with 330 mcg. aluminum, TDVax, which contains “not more than .53 milligrams (530 mcg.) aluminum, plus “trace amounts” of Thimerosal (which is 49.6% mercury). All of the possible options for “tetanus” vaccination also contain residual formaldehyde.

The pneumococcal vaccines approved in the United States include the following options: Pneumovax23 (contains 25% phenol as a preservative; no aluminum adjuvant listed), Vaxneuvance (125 mcg. aluminum), Prevnar 20 (125 mcg. aluminum), or Capvaxive (no aluminum, but plenty of other chemicals).

In yesterday’s video with Polly Tommey, Alexis stated that the doctor who ordered the vaccines initially told her she would be getting two meningitis vaccines. This likely means she would have received the meningococcal vaccine for Groups A, C, Y, & W, and a second vaccine for meningococcal Group B. The options for Groups A, C, Y, & W are: Menveo, Menactra, or Menquadfi. None of them contain aluminum adjuvant or Thimerosal, according to the manufacturer’s inserts. They all contain trace amounts of formaldehyde. The options for meningococcal Group B vaccination are: BEXSERO (519 mcg. aluminum) and Trumenba (250 mcg. aluminum). There is one recently approved vaccine that contains all five of the meningococcal sero-groups (A, C, Y, W, and B). It’s called PENBRAYA. It has 250 mcg. aluminum per dose. It should be noted that several of the vaccines also have Polysorbate 80 as an ingredient. Polysorbate 80 is used in drug trials for brain cancer research because it opens up the blood brain barrier and allows the experimental medication to get into the brain. When Polysorbate 80 is combined with aluminum, it does the same thing. It helps aluminum get into the brain.

If you look at the linked manufacturer’s inserts for the vaccines discussed above, you will notice that several of them say you should not administer to people who are immune compromised. Like Alexis.

In my first report about Alexis Lorenze, I hypothesized that the reason she was given the vaccines is because they are required for her to receive a medication to treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), a very rare blood disorder which she was diagnosed with in January 2024. The following is from my first write-up:

Alexis is having a severe adverse reaction to the vaccines she was administered. Many are wondering why the shots were given, especially since Alexis was already in such a fragile state of health. This is why…

(source)

In order to be treated with the medication for PNH, Alexis had to be “up-to-date” on the meningococcal and pneumococcal vaccines. Presumably, she was given a “tetanus” shot because tetanus, like meningococcal and pneumococcal infections is caused by a bacterium, and the medication (FABHALTA) increases the risk of bacterial infections.

Note that in order to receive FABHALTA, Alexis should have also received the Haemophilus influenza B (HiB) vaccine. However, in the U.S., there are no HiB vaccines licensed for children over the age of five years, so it’s doubtful she would have received this one.

This morning someone shared the following video with me, which raises even more concerns about why Alexis was given vaccines when she was clearly in a very serious state of ill health.

Hematologist Zahra Pakbaz is the doctor who ordered the vaccines for Alexis. She has not been seen since ordering the vaccines. Her information has been scrubbed from the UCI Medical Center website. As Brit says in the above video, Zahra Pakbaz is the study coordinator for a clinical trial that is currently recruiting patients at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, California.

(source)

(source)

Iptacopan is FABHALTA. Dr. Pakbaz describes “an extreme need” for subjects - specifically patients who have non-cancer blood disorders. Alexis has PNH, which is a non-cancer blood disorder. And Alexis met the criteria. She had hemoglobin count of less than 10 G/DL when she entered the hospital, and it stayed under 10 G/DL from September through September 16th. She was given the vaccines on September 14th. Steve Kirsch has obtained permission to share Alexis’ lab results. You can download the records since vaccination (Sep 14) here.

Alexis’ hemoglobin count ranged between 4.1 G/DL to 6.7 G/DL from September 10th through September 11th.

Her hemoglobin counts ranged between 7.3 G/DL and 9.0 G/DL between September 11-16, 2024.

It is a very relevant question to ask if Alexis was informed and gave consent to be a subject in the clinical trial. My gut tells me the answer to that is probably NO. Here’s why… Alexis is from Florida and there is a clinical trial that is recruiting in Florida. If Dr. Pakbaz was having trouble recruiting subjects, as she stated in her talk in Brit’s video, Alexis was the perfect candidate. And if Alexis did not consent to being a part of the study, it would further explain Dr. Pakbaz’ disappearance. Where is she?

As Brit Galvin so accurately states, “We need answers.”

Update: One of the requirements to be included in the clinical trial is “history of haemophilus B influenza vaccination.”

Because Alexis was not vaccinated as a child, and because the haemophilus B vaccine is only licensed in the United States for children under the age of five, this would have posed a potential issue for Dr. Pakbaz. Did she order the HiB vaccine for Alexis and not tell her? Is this why nobody can say for sure what vaccines Alexis received? File this under “things that make you go hmmmmm…..”

Watch this video clip in which Polly Tommey asks Nurse Angela about what vaccines Alexis received. And watch to the end to hear what one physician said to Alexis about being a “science experiment.”

Yep. We really need answers.

