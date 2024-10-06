I receive a lot of messages asking me about gender identity disorder and how vaccines may be one factor contributing to the rise in young people who feel like they have been born into the wrong body. Please note the phrase “may be one factor contributing…”. When it comes to gender confusion, endocrine disrupting chemicals in the environment are also contributing factors. Vaccines are ONE factor. Not THE factor.

When Polly and the VaxXed crew came through Indiana in 2017, I was privileged to meet with them. We did a series of recorded talks, including this one:

The CDC has changed the web address for the excipient list, so the tinyurl mentioned in the video no longer works. Here is where you can find it on the CDC website.

Here are screen shots, in case it gets moved again, or deleted from the CDC’s site.

Vaccines and abortion - the history, from cogforlife.org.

I am very thankful I am no longer the lone voice investigating or talking about the association between vaccination and gender identity disorder. A Midwestern Doctor recently wrote a very detailed article on this subject. If you are not already following AMD, I highly recommend doing so. Here is the article: