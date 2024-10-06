Marcella on Religious Exemptions, Fetal DNA in vaccines, Insertional Mutagenesis, and Gender Identity
Video with Polly Tommey from the first VaxXed Bus Tour
I receive a lot of messages asking me about gender identity disorder and how vaccines may be one factor contributing to the rise in young people who feel like they have been born into the wrong body. Please note the phrase “may be one factor contributing…”. When it comes to gender confusion, endocrine disrupting chemicals in the environment are also contributing factors. Vaccines are ONE factor. Not THE factor.
When Polly and the VaxXed crew came through Indiana in 2017, I was privileged to meet with them. We did a series of recorded talks, including this one:
Resources for information mentioned in the video:
The CDC has changed the web address for the excipient list, so the tinyurl mentioned in the video no longer works. Here is where you can find it on the CDC website.
Here are screen shots, in case it gets moved again, or deleted from the CDC’s site.
Page 1:
Page 2:
Page 3:
Vaccines and abortion - the history, from cogforlife.org.
Here is the presentation I talked about in the video:
I am very thankful I am no longer the lone voice investigating or talking about the association between vaccination and gender identity disorder. A Midwestern Doctor recently wrote a very detailed article on this subject. If you are not already following AMD, I highly recommend doing so. Here is the article:
Marcella’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is the clearest, most concise commentary on vaccines & religious exemptions that I have seen. Thank you! I pray that my devoutly religious, jabbed family members will consider these truths. Blessings.
I think in the fullness of time we will discover that the PRIMARY cause of gender identity disorders is the near constant injection of opposite-sex fetal cells into young children before puberty.
In addition, I believe we will learn that it was known and understood that these toxic “vaccines” would subsequently cause gender confusion, but these jabs were mandated to attend school anyway. The current dysphoria epidemic was 💯% intentionally inflicted, in my opinion.
Gen X, for instance, grew up in a pretty contaminated environment filled with toxic substances and that’s reflected in our poor state of health later in life.
However, rates of gender identity issues are comparatively much lower in the Gen X cohort compared to the younger generations injected with 72+ “vaccines” chock full of opposite sex cells.
We have allowed Big Pharma and corrupt & greedy practitioners of allopathic medicine to maim and disfigure multiple generations of young people with these insidious poisons to the point that we are facing potential population collapse. This has become an EXISTENTIAL crisis for Western societies.