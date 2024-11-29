I recently had the pleasure of joining Graham Hood (aka “Hoody”) and John Larter on their Club Grubbery show. I have to admit I had not heard of Club Grubbery and was not familiar with Graham and John prior to begin contacted about doing an interview. For those who (like me) are unfamiliar, here is a very brief introduction, from the Club Grubbery website:

It was a true pleasure speaking with Hoody and John. I hope you will give an hour of your time to listen and share this interview.

Click here to listen on Rumble.

If you are new to my Substack and would like to read more about how this whole thing happened, I hope you will check out the following article: