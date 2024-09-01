It’s all over the news. There is a polio “outbreak” in Gaza. A young child has developed paralysis, which began in his lower left leg. He is now experiencing paralysis in all of his limbs.

The Palestinian People who have been displaced by the war with Israel are living in horrific conditions. The immune systems of adults and children are completely taxed by trauma, lack of decent food, lack of clean water, and an overabundance of human fecal matter in the streets.

What many of the articles reporting on this situation fail to mention is that the strain of polio that has infected and caused the paralysis in the Palestinian child is vaccine-strain polio virus, from the oral polio vaccine. It has been known for a long time that the oral polio vaccine sheds in fecal matter and causes paralytic polio. It’s a major reason why the oral polio vaccine is no longer used in the United States and other “first-world countries,” where our children are deemed worthy of “safer” vaccines - meaning, those that don’t obviously cause the diseases they are advertised and sold to prevent. The inactivated polio vaccine currently used in the United States and in other countries who can afford to purchase it for their children actually does cause paralysis, which, in the 1940s and early 1950s would have been called “polio,” but is now called “acute flaccid myelitis.” And it’s not just the polio vaccine. Other injected vaccines can also cause this “mysterious polio-like illness” that has been affecting children in the U.S. in numbers large enough to make the news since 2014. You can read more about that here. (After you finish here, please.)

Back to Gaza…

News articles with no mention that the strain is a mutated vaccine strain from the oral polio vaccine include articles from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and APNews (from the Gaza Strip).

I did find a couple of articles that mention the fact that the source is a mutated vaccine strain. This one, from APNews (London) is the closest I have seen to reporting the truth of the situation:

LONDON (AP) — The baby in Gaza who was recently paralyzed by polio was infected with a mutated strain of the virus that vaccinated people shed in their waste, according to scientists who say the case is the result of “an unqualified failure” of public health policy. The infection, which marked the first detection of polio in the war-torn Palestinian territory in more than 25 years, paralyzed the lower part of one leg in the unvaccinated 10-month-old child. The baby boy was one of hundreds of thousands of children who missed vaccinations because of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Scientists who have been monitoring polio outbreaks said the baby’s illness showed the failures of a global effort by the World Health Organization and its partners to fix serious problems in their otherwise largely successful eradication campaign, which has nearly wiped out the highly infectious disease. Separately, a draft report by experts deemed the WHO effort a failure and “a severe setback.”

and…

The strain that infected the baby in Gaza had lingered in the environment and mutated into a version capable of starting outbreaks. It was traced to polio viruses spreading last year in Egypt, according to genetic sequencing, the WHO said. In 2022, vaccine-linked polio viruses were found to be spreading in Britain, Israel and the U.S., where an unvaccinated man was paralyzed in upstate New York.

and…

The oral polio vaccine, which contains a weakened live virus, was withdrawn in the U.S. in 2000. Doctors continued to vaccinate children and eventually moved to an injected vaccine, which uses a dead virus and does not come with the risk that polio will be present in human waste. Such waste-borne virus could mutate into a form that triggers outbreaks in unvaccinated people.

and this quote from none other than Paul Offit:

“This is the result of the Faustian bargain we made when we decided to use” the oral polio vaccine, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the University of Philadelphia. “If we really want to eradicate polio, then we need to stop using the vaccine with live (weakened) virus.”

In response to the “outbreak” (one child) of vaccine-induced paralytic polio, the WHO and UNICEF are conducting a mass vaccination campaign over the next few days in the Gaza Strip, where they intend to vaccinate 640,000 children with… the oral polio vaccine. The live virus vaccine.

From The New York Times article, September 1, 2024:

Watch the video below. Pay particular attention to the children. Do they look healthy to you? To me, they look like children living in horrific conditions, whose immune systems are compromised.

The Medical Advisory Committee of the Immune Deficiency Foundation has this to say about the live polio vaccine:

Close-contacts of patients with compromised immunity should not receive live oral polio virus vaccine because they may shed the virus and infect a patient with compromised immunity. (source)

What we know about the situation in Gaza:

The Palestinian People who have been displaced by war are suffering horrific conditions including trauma, lack of access to nutritious food and clean water, exposure to human waste that is flooding the land on which their tent camps are situated. All of these factors combine in a synergistic storm which damages the immune system.

The strain of polio that has resulted in the current “outbreak” is vaccine-strain polio - from the oral polio vaccine, which is a live virus vaccine.

The oral polio vaccine should not be given to anyone with close contacts who have weakened immune systems because it can result in viral shedding and infection of those persons with vaccine-strain polio.

Vaccine-strain polio from the oral polio vaccine is shed in fecal matter.

The Gaza Strip tent cities that are housing the refugee Palestinian families and their children is floating in human waste from damage to the infrastructure, including the decimation of sewage plants.

The WHO and UNICEF are currently enacting their plan to administer the live oral polio vaccine to 640,000 children in the Gaza Strip.

What we can expect to happen:

We can expect an explosion of vaccine-induced paralytic polio cases in the Gaza Strip, which will then be used to incite fear of polio worldwide, which will be used to blame “anti-vaxxers” in an attempt to increase the uptake of polio vaccines. Watch for it. It won’t take long.

