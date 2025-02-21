Several years ago, when my website VaxTruth was in its infancy, my amazing friend and board member, Rebecca Ferguson put together this incredible video. The video was made more than ten years ago, so some of the numbers are underestimates of today’s autism and neurodevelopmental disorders, but the video is so clear and so well done that it would be negligent of me not to share it here. The video is also available online at The Chalkboard Campaign.

Rebecca is a powerhouse autism mom who has an incredibly brilliant mind and an unstoppable spirit. She has worked tirelessly for many years to help educate and empower parents about cutting edge biomedical treatments for autism. You can find her older work at her original blog: Regarding Caroline and her most recent work at Recovering Kids. There is also a Recovering Kids Facebook Group, which I highly recommend.

As the video above states, pediatricians are “educated” about vaccines by those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines. To learn exactly what pediatricians and other medical professionals really know about vaccines, please read: