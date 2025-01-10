Since the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines” there have been endless reports of children, adolescents, and young adults dying suddenly. Dying in their sleep. Dying on the football and soccer fields. Dying at the gym.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are things that many people may not have even heard about prior to the COVID-19 “vaccine.” The makers, promoters, and beneficiaries of the financial windfall from the sale of the COVID-19 “vaccines” say these kinds of effects are “very rare” and the effects are short-lived. This is a lie. Plain and simple. Damaged heart muscle does not repair itself. The effects of myocarditis are life-altering, and sometimes life-ending.

What people need to know is that it is not just the COVID-19 shot that can cause fatal myocarditis. Christopher Kanervisto was a previously healthy 19-year-old college student who died from heart damage caused by the FluMist vaccine. After he received the FluMist vaccine, Christopher reported being tired and not feeling well. In the clinical trials in adults aged 18-49, the most frequently reported (solicited) adverse reactions were: runny nose, headache, sore throat, tiredness/weakness, muscle aches, cough, and chills. Sounds like the flu, doesn’t it?

Reports of serious adverse events in the postmarketing phase include cardiac disorders (specifically pericarditis) at the top of the list.

In the clinical trials, FluMist led to increased incidence of asthma, wheezing, and hospitalization in children under the age of five years, and the difference was significant when compared to children who received the inactivated (injected) flu shot.

FluMist is a live-virus vaccine. It sheds. It can cause the same strain of flu it is supposed to protect against. It can cause it in those who receive the vaccine and in those who come in contact with those who receive the vaccine.

The above table, taken from the vaccine manufacturer’s insert for FluMist presents data from the clinical trials. FluMist is not approved for use in infants and children under the age of two years. In the clinical trials 89% of children under the age of two were shedding the flu virus in their nasal secretions after vaccination with FluMist. Seven percent were still shedding 11 days after vaccination, and some children continued to shed flu virus until 23 days after vaccination. In children between 2 and 5 years of age, 69% of them were shedding flu virus after vaccination and in one percent (1 out of 100), they continued to shed flu virus 25 days after vaccination. That means, in a preschool where there are 300 children, if all of them received the FluMist vaccine, 207 (69%) of them will be shedding flu virus after vaccination, and three of them will continue to shed flu virus for nearly a month. How many cases of flu do you think may occur as a result?

Among children aged 5-8 years, 50% were shedding flu virus after vaccination with FluMist and nearly 3% (2.9) were still shedding on day 23 after vaccination. Think about what that means for children in elementary school classrooms. No wonder “flu season” starts at the same time as “flu shot season.”

So now we know that FluMist causes the same symptoms as the flu. And we know that the vaccine causes shedding and spreading of the flu. And we know that FluMist has caused heart damage and death. FluMist is also associated with increased incidence of serious bacterial infections, including streptococcus and staphylococcus infections. There are many parents who have tied the onset of PANDAS (pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcus) and PANS (pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome) in their children after vaccination with FluMist.

FluMist has also been associated with Transverse Myelitis (TM) and Acute Flaccid Myelitis. I was writing about this association in 2018.

Here is the study.

Here is a little bit about AFM, EV-D68, FluMist, and provocation polio:

There are two studies mentioned in the above Facebook post.

Study 1

Study 2

Please. Educate before you vaccinate. Make informed decisions and do not succumb to the fearmongering that is used for the sole purpose of increasing revenue for those who benefit from the sale and uptake of vaccines.

