List of Resources for Accurate Information Regarding Vaccination
Please share with pregnant mamas, those who may become pregnant in the future, and anyone who has children.
If there is one piece of advice I would give to parents who are just beginning their research on vaccination, it is this:
You MUST become the expert in the room.
Having a baby is an incredible experience. It is an experience that should be joyful, hopeful, and steeped in the most deeply profound love that exists among humans. It is also an experience that can be anxiety provoking, particularly when it comes to medical interventions. To love another being so completely elevates the importance of protecting that being with everything we have at our disposal. When it comes to medical interventions, including vaccination, parents must become the experts.
We are told to “trust the doctor.” We have been socialized to accept a doctor’s advice without question. The thing you need to know, as a young parent or parent-to-be, is that the doctor is not an expert when it comes to vaccination. Neither is the nurse. They are trained on the CDC’s vaccination schedule, and they are trained on how to bully and shame you into doing exactly as they say. If you do not know this going in, and if you are not fully educated and prepared to stand your ground, you are at risk of falling prey to their tactics and pressure. The more you know about vaccines, the better prepared you will be to resist the pressure and stand your ground.
I have never known a parent who, having really researched vaccines, decided to go forward with vaccinating their children.
One of the first things I would recommend is to read the article linked below, which will help you understand just what you’re dealing with when you’re in the doctor’s office and they come at you with a tray of needles.
Read this first… (actually, read the rest of this post and then come back and start here)
Just Exactly What Do Doctors Know About Vaccines?
In order to protect your children, YOU must know more than the doctors and the nurses. That is really not as overwhelming as it may seem at first. As the information in the article linked above clearly shows, if you read a single manufacturer’s insert, or do any studying at all about the ingredients or clinical trials for vaccines given to children, you will know much more than the vast majority of medical professionals.
Becoming a vaccine expert involves not only learning about the vaccines themselves (ingredients, clinical trials, real risks vs. advertised benefits), it also involves learning about the childhood infections vaccines are said to prevent and learning about natural ways of keeping your unvaccinated child healthy. Unfortunately, for many parents who have learned the hard way (as I did) about vaccines and vaccine-injury, becoming a vaccine expert also involves learning about ways to help your child (or yourself) heal.
The above image is a bumper magnet that we offered several years ago when my website, VaxTruth.org was in its infancy. The website is no longer active but can be accessed via the internet archive here. This page makes things a bit easier to find if you are looking for information about a specific topic.
In your quest to become a vaccine expert, the following list of resources is meant to be a field guide for your journey. The list includes resources on vaccine science, raising healthy, unvaccinated children, and healing from vaccine-injury. If any of my friends and followers have additional suggestions, please leave them in the comments and I will add them.
BOOKS
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History
Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness
The Business of Baby: What Doctors Don’t Tell You, What Corporations Try to Sell You, and How to Put Your Pregnancy, Childbirth, and Baby Before Their Bottom Line
The Unvaccinated Child: A Treatment Guide for Parents and Caregivers
Healing the New Childhood Epidemics: Autism, ADHD, Asthma, and Allergies
Search the titles at Skyhorse Publishing
Organizations
Immunity Education Group (IEG)
World Council for Health (WCH)
Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA)
Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPSonline)
America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS)
Magazines & News
Blogs
Popular Rationalism (Dr. James Lyons-Weiler)
Injecting Freedom (Attorney Aaron Siri)
Who is Robert Malone (Dr. Robert Malone, mRNA pioneer)
Coffee & Covid (Attorney Jeff Childers)
Immunology for Daily Living (Dr. Tetyana Obukhanych)
General Vaccine Information
New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination This excellent comprehensive guide to vaccination and healthy immunity alternatives is Canadian but relevant to parents everywhere.
Vaccine Guide (website)
Dr. Palmer’s 1200 Studies That Refute Vaccine Claims (free ebook) and Dr. Palmer’s Website
Vaccine Injury Strabismus (Eye), Facial (Nerve Damage) & Scoliosis: Look For It
Videos
Series
Vitamin K shot, delayed cord clamping, and circumcision
Your Whole Baby (circumcision)
Healing from chronic childhood illness
Talk About Curing Autism (TACA)
Books, Videos & More on Health and Healing
The Nemecheck Protocol: A How-To Guide For Restoring Neurological Function
The Wahls Protocol: A Radical New Way to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions Using Paleo Principles
Little Herb Encyclopedia: The Handbook of Natures Remedies for a Healthier Life
Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook that Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and Diet Dictocrats
Gut and Psychology Syndrome: Natural Treatment for Autism, Dyspraxia, A.D.D., Dyslexia, A.D.H.D., Depression, Schizophrenia
Dr. Axe: Food is Medicine (website)
The Blaylock Wellness Report (website)
Dr. Ben Lynch: Reach Your Genetic Potential (website)
And finally, a little self-promotion:
This is the Home Page for my Substack. I started writing here in August of 2023 and currently have 70+ articles available for you to read and share for free. I recommend scrolling through the titles and seeing what’s available. There are articles on the childhood schedule and on individual vaccines, including a lot of information on the MMR vaccine, DTap/Tdap vaccines, Hepatitis B vaccine, Meningococcal vaccine, and more. There are articles on vaccine-injury and healing from iatrogenic autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. One of my most popular articles is the presentation on aborted fetal cells and DNA in vaccines. Another article that has gotten a lot of attention over the years (originally published as a Facebook Note and then published on VaxTruth) is Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism (please read beyond the title…).
Is there a good source of information for adults, especially the elderly who are the other group of people targeted by pig harma?
Please see the research cited and discussed at: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/. Proper vitamin D3 supplementation, in quantities well above the minuscule quantities in government recommendations (such as 600 IU), is needed to attain at least the 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L circulating (in the bloodstream) 25-hydroxyvitamin D the immune system needs to function properly.
The amount to supplement depends on body weight and obesity status: https://nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/how-much-vitamin-d3-to-take. These are the recommendations of New Jersey based Professor of Medicine, Sunil Wimalawansa. For average weight adults, 0.125 mg 125 micrograms (5000 IU) a day, on average, is a good amount. This takes several months to raise the circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D level, from typical unsupplemented levels of 5 to 25 ng/mL, safely over 50 ng/mL.
This section cites and discusses the impact of low 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the mom-to-be, and so her developing baby, on autism, preeclampsia, mental retardation, pre-term birth and low birth weight: https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.2 .
This section https://vitamindstopscovid.info/00-evi/#3.3 concerns research on 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels (made in the liver, over several days, from ingested or UV-B produced vitamin D3) and dementia / neurodegeneration.
All the diseases which vaccination and so-called vaccination (the mRNA and adenovirus vector gene therapy injections marketed as COVID-19 "vaccines") are supposed to protect against would be less of a problem if everyone had at east the 50 ng/mL circulating 25-hydroxyvitamin D their immune system needs to function properly. At an individual level, this reduces the risk of infection for any viral or bacterial insult (exposure) and reduces the risk of severe symptoms and death. At a population level, the improved immune response of each potentially infected individual reduces the chance of infection and so transmission, and for each actually infected individual, it reduces disease severity and so the total number of viruses or bacteria which are shed. This means a reduction in overall transmission and so fewer people being exposed to the infectious disease.
There would be no seasonal influenza or pandemic spread of COVID-19 if everyone or most people had the 50 ng/mL 125 nmol/L 25-hydroxyvitamin D their immune system needs to function properly.
The number of injections now recommended for children in the USA is frightening: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html. People are led to believe that vaccines are a safe, effective, almost magical shield which protects the recipient from disease and from spreading the disease to others. If this was true of each vaccine, there would be good arguments for taking them for any disease which would otherwise be a significant risk to health.
This is the fantasy. The truth is that vaccines are, in general, less effective and less safe than claimed by conventional medical professionals. Each is an assault on the body, which involves risk of fever, auto-immune responses etc. They are being promoted or mandated in an environment of severe immune system dysfunction which would easily be corrected with proper vitamin D3 supplementation.
For instance, over many years, flu vaccines failed to reduce either hospitalisation or death due to influenza or other respiratory illnesses in 65 year olds in the UK: https://nutritionmatters.substack.com/p/influenza-vaccines-do-not-reduce.
According to https://mikedonio.substack.com/p/the-cdc-released-an-updated-immunization: "The new schedule now has children getting up to 90 injections and adults over 100."
Another likely cause of autism and ADHD is pregnant women taking paracetamol AKA acetaminophen: Avella-Carcia et al." 2016 "Acetaminophen use in pregnancy and neurodevelopment: attention function and autism spectrum symptoms" https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/45/6/1987/2617189; Bauer et al. 2021 "Paracetamol use during pregnancy — a call for precautionary action" https://www.nature.com/articles/s41574-021-00553-7.
James Lyons-Weiler mentioned these and some other articles regarding paracetamol / acetaminophen in a book he wrote, and a letter he sent to 100 deans of schools of medicine in the USA: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/three-years-later-after-ipak-alerted. He also cited research regarding vaccines and fever:
"In 2010, Shoffner et al., (2011 https://www.nature.com/articles/pr9201192) found that 71% of kids with regressive autism had an episode of fever > 101°F In 33% of these cases, the fever occurred right after vaccination – and none showed regression unless fever had occurred."
His whole Substack article is well worth reading. None of these 100 deans replied.
It would not be surprising if so-called "anti-depressants" - SSRIs (Selective Serotonin Re-uptake Inhibitors) and other types of drugs given this label - in pregnancy also altered neurodevelopment in ways which resulted in autism / ADHD.
Human neurodevelopment - the brain building itself - in-utero is probably the most complex and delicate process in the known universe. Cells have to figure out where to grow, when to die, when to differentiate into other cell types. Any drug which interferes with this subtle signaling between or within neurons is likely to disrupt the processes by which the brain constructs itself.