A few days ago, I shared my most recent experience with shedding after being around family members who are in the medical field and who continue to participate in the vaccination ritual, with COVID shots and yearly flu shots. This time my symptoms were consistent with what would be expected from a bout of COVID or flu. I was sick for a couple of weeks with upper respiratory symptoms, joint pain, and extreme fatigue. In the past, after being around folks who were recently vaccinated, I have experienced heart palpitations, vertigo, fatigue, and shortness of breath; symptoms that lasted for several months to a year. Because I have experienced blood clots and a DVT (in the left iliac vein) after a flu shot when I was thirty (35 years ago), I have been very proactive in using melatonin and ascorbic acid since watching Doris Loh’s video, “A Tale of Two Receptors.” In the video, Doris explains how spike protein targets the erythrocytes and causes clotting, and she also reveals that melatonin and ascorbic acid (one form of vitamin C) prevents that from happening.

Click here to watch the video. Click here to access the information discussed in the video.

I have the MTHFR genetic mutation. Two of them - one on each of c677t and a1298c. I am compound heterozygous for MTHFR. So is my daughter. Because we have the MTHFR genetic mutations, we are at elevated risk of blood clots, early strokes and heart attacks, and recurrent miscarriage. We both also have multiple other genetic SNPs in our methylation pathways. These genetic mutations make it more difficult for us to detoxify. We live in a toxic world. We are surrounded by toxins. Overloaded by them. They build up and when we cannot get rid of them (due to methylation challenges), we can become quite sick. We are “sensitive.” We are “the canaries in the coal mine.” What happens eventually to everyone given enough exposure happens to us at lower doses.

Because of my experience with the flu shot and my daughter’s negative experiences with vaccines in general, we stopped vaccinating a long time ago. When the COVID shots were released on the public, I knew there was no way I would ever take one willingly. It wasn’t long after the release of the shots that my concerns were validated, as we started hearing about blood clots, strokes, heart attacks and miscarriages in those who had taken the shots. And then we started hearing about problems with bleeding and clotting in people who had NOT taken the shots. I started feeling like this was possibly a targeted attack on people like me - the “sensitive” ones. Those with MTHFR genetic SNPs. I wrote about my suspicions…

A couple of days ago, after I wrote about my most recent shedding experience, I saw a video interview of Dr. Pierre Kory talking with Jan Jekielek, Senior Editor of Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders, in which Dr. Kory discusses shedding and talks about how the patients that he has seen who are most negatively affected by shedding seem to be those who are “environmentally sensitive.” Please watch this three minute video:

There is a new study published this month in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research in which the authors validate the experiences of those “sensitive” individuals who have experienced menstrual irregularities from shedding after being around COVID-19 vaccinated individuals.

Are menstrual abnormalities just the tip of the iceberg?

I strongly encourage you to watch the following 18-minute video in which Maria Zeee (VigilantNews) talks with Dr. Jessica Rose about the very disturbing findings of another study, which raises questions about just exactly what is being shed, and how it’s happening. This is about much more than menstrual abnormalities.

Here is the paper Dr. Rose discusses in the video. Here is where you can follow Dr. Rose on Substack.

“We’re talking about shedding from person to person now. Whatever is inside those exosomes. And that’s a big question.”

The interpretation of the results indicates shedding is not just happening from intimate contact. Exosomes are present in exhaled breath. This is about increased risk from being around someone who’s breathing.

The presence of DNA contamination is problematic. It’s packaged in an extremely efficient delivery system via the lipid nanoparticles. The levels of DNA they are finding is 4-5 times higher than what is considered a “tolerable amount.” Add in an SV40 promoter and other components of the “vaccines,” and you have a potentially nightmare scenario. Cancers are exploding in the vaccinated, and now they are also increasing rapidly in young people who did not take the vaccine - at least not willingly. Secondary exposure is real and it’s posing a real threat, especially to those of us who are “sensitive.”

What exactly is being passed from person to person??? We need additional research.

How can we protect ourselves? Here are a couple of suggestions…

Here is the link for the above paper, which was published in 2017. As you read this paper and learn about some of the benefits of Ivermectin, and when you realize this was published in the peer-reviewed medical literature three years prior to the beginning of the “pandemic,” I encourage you to put on your critical thinking caps and ask yourself just why those in positions of power worked so hard to deny the American people access to Ivermectin. Here are my conclusions:

If it had been acknowledged that Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID, the government could not have declared a pandemic at all, and the COVID shots could not have received emergency FDA approval. The COVID shots could not have been added to the CDC’s Childhood Schedule - an action that guarantees freedom from liability for the manufacturers for eternity (unless the 1986 Law is struck down). If it were known that Ivermectin is effective not only against COVID, but for a whole host of other bacterial and viral infections, and especially as an anti-cancer agent, just imagine the amount of money the pharmaceutical industry and the medical industrial complex would stand to lose. Cancer treatment is an exceptionally lucrative business. Ivermectin is a very cheap medicine that is out of patent, which means they can’t make money from it.

A second recommendation for protection against cancer, and for treatment of even the most advanced cancers comes from my old friend, Melatonin.

Link to the paper above.

I am just starting to titrate up on my daily melatonin intake. It’s a process. I definitely recommend following Doris Loh’s work on melatonin. It’s not just for sleep!

You might also want to follow the work of Dr. William Makis here on Substack. Dr. Makis is having excellent results with treating all kinds of cancers with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. Very interesting stuff!

Please also follow the work of Dr. Pierre Kory. He and A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) have done some incredible research and documentation of shedding from the COVID-19 injections. You can check that out here.

Keep reading. Keep learning. And do what is within your power to protect yourself. Knowledge is key. Ignorance is dangerous.