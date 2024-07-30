This post originated on VaxTruth in 2016. Among the articles I have written, this one has been one of the most frequently requested. I have updated the information contained in the original post and have added many links for information to help you in your journey, as you seek to answer the question, “Are vaccines in pregnancy right for me and my baby?”

Dear Pregnant Mom who is just beginning to question vaccines:

The amount of information is overwhelming, and the credibility of sources is variable. In general, when you think about what is valid and what isn’t, look for articles that are well-cited. If a blog post cites its own blogposts as references, that’s not usually a good sign. I try to stay away from anything that is sensationalized. I also try to stay away from articles posted by people who make a lot of money selling supplements (or anything else), because this can be seen as a conflict-of-interest. That doesn’t mean those kinds of articles are not valid, but I would suggest going to the references and reading the original sources. When you are researching something as important as vaccines and YOUR child’s life, it’s important to go to the original source for your information – go to the references and get the studies so YOU are making your own decisions.

When you are thinking about what sources to rely on, there are some things to consider, and bias is the first thing. Think about what someone has to gain from what they are saying. Parents who are posting about vaccine dangers are trying to prevent other parents from making the same errors in judgement that we have made. We want to spare other babies the harm our own have endured.

There are huge conflicts of interest and a lot of money involved between the vaccine manufacturers and the CDC. The CDC makes money off of the sale of vaccines. The CDC and vaccine makers are the ones who are educating your doctor about vaccines. It’s like taking the word of a used car salesman. “Trust me! This 1976 Ford Pinto is perfectly safe!”

This video of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testifying in Vermont, is an excellent overview of the problems to consider when weighing whether or not to follow your doctor’s (and The CDC’s) advice:

This is another excellent piece from Bobby Kennedy: Vaccines, mercury, and Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak!

Note: A large percentage of the mercury that was contained in vaccines given to infants and children was removed in the early 2000s. Mercury is still present in multi-dose vials of the flu shot, including those given to pregnant women and to infants and children. Additionally, as the amount of mercury was reduced, the amount of aluminum was greatly increased. In some vaccines, there are “trace amounts” of mercury combined with higher amounts of aluminum and this results in synergistic toxicity. If you watched the video above, you heard Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talk about the film, “Trace Amounts.” Here is where you can find it.

One of the most important things to remember is that every single one of us is different. We have different DNA. We have different genetic backgrounds, family medical histories, environmental toxin exposures. Some families have higher rates of autoimmune disease, and that appears to be one of the biggest risk factors predisposing infants and children to higher rates (more significant damage) of vaccine-injury. Vaccines alter the immune system. It’s what they are designed to do. The aluminum in vaccines is there for the express purpose of ramping up the immune system. When you have an immune system that is already ramped up (autoimmunity is the result of an immune system that’s in hyper-drive), it’s no big surprise that your immune system may respond differently to vaccines than those who don’t have that predisposition.

Another important thing to think about is epigenetics and how vaccines impact us on an inter-generational level. If you were born in the 1990s and if you were vaccinated, you were one of the children to receive the full brunt of Thimerosal in vaccines. Even though you may not have had significant (clinically recognized) reactions or lasting effects from the vaccines you received, your body was still injected with a lot of mercury, which is the second-most toxic substance on earth. Mercury is mutagenic. It alters DNA. Altered DNA is passed to subsequent generations. Even though the effects of vaccines you received as a child may not be noticeable in YOU, the effects of those vaccines can be expected to increase your children’s vulnerability to reactions. The impact of vaccines given to parents on their children can be illustrated by looking at the children of military personnel. In 2007, when the “official” autism rate was 1 in 150, it was 1 in 67 among children of military personnel – adults who receive the highest number of vaccines.

So… with all of the options out there, where should you start?

Start with what comes first. What decisions will you have to make first?

You will have to decide whether or not you will agree to receive vaccines while you are pregnant. When I first published this article in 2016, there were two injections of four vaccines recommended for pregnant women: Influenza vaccine, and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis) vaccine. It is now 2024, and pregnant women are now also being advised to receive the mRNA injection which is marketed as being protective against COVID-19. RSV vaccination is also now being pushed on pregnant women. The remainder of this post will give you many links to information that will help you in your journey.

The following two links present excellent commentary from Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), and mother to a severely vaccine-injured child:

Information on Influenza and Influenza vaccines:

Information about Tdap (and DTaP) vaccines:

This post contains documentation of miscarriages and stillbirths following vaccination with flu shots and Tdap:

Information on the COVID injection and pregnancy:

Information on the RSV vaccine and pregnancy:

If you have the Rh- factor, you will also be pressured to get the RhoGAM injection while you’re pregnant.

Note: RhoGAM is not a vaccine. It is a medical intervention that has been heavily promoted for all women who have Rh negative blood. It used to be given after delivery to mothers whose babies were Rh positive, to protect subsequent pregnancies. In many countries, this is still the case. In the United States, the pharmaceutical lobby pushed to increase the uptake of RhoGAM, in a move to increase profits, resulting in nearly all pregnant women who are Rh negative receiving TWO injections with each pregnancy. RhoGAM is not a benign intervention and should not be undertaken without first researching the ACTUAL need and rationale for this product, and the ACTUAL risks involved. Here are some resources to get you started:

After your baby is born, you will have to make two decisions within the first 24 hours: Will you give Hepatitis B? Will you give Vitamin K? Here is some information to consider:

After giving birth, you will have two months in which to do additional research before you will be pressured to give your infant his or her first big round of vaccines at the “well-baby check-up” (aka vaccine appointment). Here is where you can find many resources that will be helpful as you strive to make an informed decision about your infant’s (and your family’s) future:

The following video from Dr. Suzanne Humphries is one of the best presentations I have ever seen on the problems with aluminum (or aluminium, as it is known in European countries) in vaccines given to infants and children. Please watch the entire video. It is well worth your time. You will emerge with a far better understanding of the problems of vaccination, and you will be well-prepared to have informed discussions with doctors, nurses, family members, and friends on this issue.

Note: The above video can be found on Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ channel on Odysee, here. I would definitely recommend following her there, and also checking out her website, Dissolving Illusions, where you will find a wealth of information on the true causes of the decline in deaths from infectious diseases, including graphs like these, that show how vaccines did not save us from things like measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, and smallpox.

Watch this video in which Dr. Boyd Haley addresses the misinformation you may encounter from Dr. Paul Offit (Note: This video was made in 2014. The numbers at the end of the video reflect the statistics at that time. In each category of chronic illness, the numbers are far higher at this point, ten years later.)

There are MANY MORE excellent resources on vaccine safety and this list is in no way making any kind of judgment about which are better than others. These are just some choices others have indicated they have found helpful. I hope they help you, too.

Here is a little bit of information about me:

I have a Master of Science (M.S.) in psychology. I took a dual track and completed the requirements for both the clinical and experimental psychology concentrations, meaning I graduated with nearly double the number of hours needed to obtain the master’s degree. I was a graduate research assistant and was involved in the design and implementation of original research studies. I received national recognition for excellence in academic research and was awarded the American Psychological Foundation’s Graduate Research Scholarship Award for my master’s thesis. My goal was to obtain a Ph.D. and work at the CDC as a researcher. I was accepted to George Washington University in D.C. for the Ph.D. program in Social and Health Psychology, where I received full funding (scholarship) and a Teaching Assistantship and was well on my way to achieving my goal of being a CDC scientist. That’s when my daughter was injured by her “kindergarten shots.” I had to leave the Ph.D. behind so I could be more available to care for her. There was no way I could be a full-time student, researcher, and teaching assistant and care for my child. There just wasn’t enough of me to go around. Please understand this fact: I was a researcher before vaccine-injury became the focus of my research. Just because I am a mom and just because my daughter was injured, that does not mean I lost my skills. Quite the opposite. It means my skills have been laser-focused on one issue for the last several years. When people refer to me as being “anti-vaccine” and when they tell you “Marcella Piper-Terry is not a credible source,” you can decide whether or not to listen. That’s not my call. It’s your choice to make. Just as what you do with your child is YOUR CHOICE TO MAKE. Please be sure that choice is as well-informed as possible. The ramifications of making the wrong choice can last a lifetime.