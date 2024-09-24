Last night a long-time Facebook friend who is someone I know personally and who also happens to be a nurse tagged me on one of Todd Lorenze’s Facebook posts.

This was the comment my friend wanted me to see.

The grandmother responded that her grandson had not developed meningitis after vaccination…

The grandmother has not responded to me, and I am unable to message her because of her privacy settings. One thing I wonder is if the child is vaccinated, and if he had received the routine vaccinations shortly before the meningitis developed. If the child is vaccinated at all (not necessarily with the meningococcal vaccine), I would really love to see a medical timeline.

The photos posted by the grandmother look an awful lot like what is happening to Alexis.

What are the symptoms of meningococcal infection?

Purple spots on the skin are a symptom.

Meningitis is a condition characterized by the swelling of the meninges. Meninges are membranes enclosing the spinal cord and brain. The condition is generally caused due to migration of an infection. The accompanying swelling usually leads to the development of characteristic symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness of the neck, and meningitis rash in people over two years old. (source)

Signs and Symptoms include:

Distinct and severe headache that cannot be confused with other kinds of headaches

High fever

Stiffness of the neck

Concentration difficulties or disorientation. Young patients may elicit this symptom as incapability to maintain eye contact

Nausea and vomiting

Seizures

Increased sensitivity to light

Problems in waking up, or sleepiness

Meningococcal or viral meningitis may also be accompanied by a skin rash

Decreased interest in eating or drinking

If you have been following the updates on Alexis’ condition, you will know that she exhibits nearly all of the above signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection.

Can Vaccination Cause Meningitis? YES.

This morning, I did a search of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. In my first query, I asked for reports of meningitis (all forms) after all vaccines for Haemophilus B, Meningococcal disease, Pneumococcal, and all Tetanus containing vaccines. I searched for these vaccines because these are the ones Alexis has been reported to have received - although we still don’t know exactly which ones or the makers…

Here is the result of that query:

There have been 2,294 cases of meningococcal disease after vaccination for Haemophilus B, Meningitis, Pneumonia, or Tetanus reported to VAERS. Here is the breakdown of those cases:

Of the 2,294 cases reported, 1,113 (48.52%) have been in infants and children under the age of two years. According to the CDC’s Childhood Immunization Schedule, the meningococcal vaccine is not routinely given to infants and young children, so the major culprits in these cases (from this query) are the Haemophilus B influenza (HiB), Pneumococcal, and DTap vaccines (and the big combo shots). Because Alexis is 23 years old, she would not have received a DTap vaccine - those are only for infants and children from two months up to 7 years of age. Children over the age of 7, adolescents, and adults receive the Tdap vaccine. The TD vaccine (tetanus and diphtheria, without the pertussis component) is another option that may have been used in Alexis’ case. I reran my query, eliminating those vaccines that would not have been used in a 23-year-old. Here is the result:

There have been 2,114 cases of meningitis reported to VAERS after HiB, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal, and Tetanus-containing vaccines (given to those 7 years and older).

Because Alexis started exhibiting symptoms within 10-15 minutes of injection with vaccines, I wanted to see if there were any reports of meningitis onset on the same day as vaccination.

There are 141 reports in VAERS of meningitis infection with onset on the same day of vaccination with HiB, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal, or Tetanus-containing vaccines (for persons 7 years and older).

I wanted to find out how many of the 2,114 reported cases of meningitis after vaccines (Hib, Men, PNC, Tdap/TD) resulted in death.

Of the 2,114 cases of meningitis reported to VAERS after vaccination with Hib, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal, and Tetanus-containing vaccines (for ages 7 and up), there have been 262 reported deaths.

Of the 262 reported cases, 8 deaths occurred in individuals who experienced onset of meningitis on the same day of vaccination.

I wanted to break it down further, so I performed queries for each of the vaccines Alexis has been reported to have received. We still don’t know exactly which ones she was given, and there have been differing reports. She was initially told she was receiving the meningococcal, pneumococcal, and “tetanus” vaccines. Nurse Angela (her hospital advocate) has been told she received meningococcal, pneumococcal, and Haemophilus B (HiB) vaccines. This makes sense, particularly if Alexis was being enrolled (without her knowledge or consent) in the clinical study for FABHALTA - the study for which her doctor is lead investigator.

Here are the query results for each of the vaccines…

Haemophilus B Influenza (HiB) vaccine:

There have been 565 cases of vaccine-induced meningitis from the Haemophilus B influenza (HiB) vaccine reported to VAERS. (There were no cases reported with onset of meningitis on same day as vaccination.)

Meningococcal vaccines:

There have been 421 cases of vaccine-induced meningitis from the meningococcal vaccines reported to VAERS.

Of the 421 cases of meningitis reported after meningococcal vaccination, 29 of those cases occurred on the same day of vaccination.

Pneumococcal vaccines:

There have been 1,228 cases of vaccine-induced meningitis from the pneumococcal vaccines reported to VAERS. Of those cases, 77 had an onset on the same day of vaccination.

Tetanus-containing vaccines (Tdap and TD):

There have been 85 cases of vaccine-induced meningitis from TDap and TD reported to VAERS. Of those cases, 7 have occurred with onset on the same day of vaccination.

Does Alexis have vaccine-induced meningococcal infection?

It certainly seems like a strong possibility, given her symptoms, the vaccines she received, and the timing of the onset.

Has the hospital checked her for meningococcal infection?

Probably not. By all accounts the hospital staff are denying that Alexis’ severe adverse reaction, which began within minutes of vaccination has anything to do with the vaccines she received. They are baffled. “We’ve never seen this before.”

I cannot tell you how many times I have heard this exact same story from parents of vaccine-injured and vaccine-killed children. The doctors and nurses REFUSE to consider that vaccines may have caused their children’s reactions, EVEN WHEN the reactions occur within minutes of vaccination. The cognitive dissonance is extreme. The brainwashing from the pharmaceutical industry and the CDC is EXTREME. “Vaccinations are safe and effective.” “Vaccinations are the greatest miracle of modern medicine.” “Vaccinations are ALWAYS good and NEVER cause harm.”

The people who are responsible for this happening to Alexis could never even consider that what they have done could have caused her suffering. It is too dangerous for them. It is too dangerous for the hospital. It is too dangerous for the vaccine program. And because of their inability to even consider that this is a vaccine-induced case of severe illness, she is being medically neglected. Just as many thousands of seriously vaccine-injured children and adults have been. This is nothing new. It’s just finally being recognized on a larger scale than ever before, and that is because Alexis had the courage to share what was happening to her. Please continue to pray for Alexis, and please donate to, and share her fundraiser.

A final note about the VAERS database. A 2011 study conducted by Harvard-based Pilgrim Research Group found that less than 1% of even the most serious vaccine adverse reactions is reported to VAERS. The reason for that is because doctors and nurses absolutely refuse to acknowledge vaccine adverse events even when they are as obvious as what is happening right before their eyes - as is happening in Alexis’ case. The research conducted by Pilgrim Research Group was funded by HHS and the CDC. When the researchers reported their findings to the CDC, the funding for the study was pulled and the CDC stopped responding to the researchers. They don’t want to know. And they certainly do not want you to know just how dangerous vaccines really are. It’s never been about protecting your child. It is ALWAYS about protecting the program.

