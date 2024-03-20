Here we go again. It’s the beginning of February and measles is in the news. Anyone who has been paying attention to the pattern over the last several years will not be surprised by this. At all. Measles cases occur every year. We really only hear about them when there is something BIG going on (as in the case of RFK, Jr.’s confirmation as head of HHS). The last time we had a really BIG media blast about measles in the United States was in January and February of 2015. The outbreak was in Southern California, and it became known as “The Disneyland Measles Outbreak,” because the index case (person who started the outbreak) was determined to be a traveler from another country who visited Disneyland while infected with measles.
The current measles outbreak being reported in the media is in Texas, and as of today, there are fifteen cases reported. And, of course, they are blaming the outbreak on children with vaccine exemptions. Nothing new.
Before you panic and run out to get an MMR booster, please understand that vaccinating with a live-virus vaccine during an outbreak is the absolute worst thing you can do. It will drop your vitamin A levels, making you more susceptible to measles if you are exposed. And vitamin A deficiency is the number one identified cause of severe complications from measles.
The vaccine also sheds, and recently vaccinated people can spread vaccine-strain measles to others, which is exactly what happened in California in 2015, where 73 of the 194 measles cases were determined to be vaccine-strain measles.
Below you will find a list of resources which focuses specifically on the measles and MMR vaccine. Before you make ANY decisions about your family’s health, it is important to consider all the facts so you can make an informed choice. Vaccine injury is very real, and when it happens, the effects can last a lifetime - unlike measles, which for most people is a self-contained infection that is fully over in 7-10 days with no lasting effects other than robust, lifelong immunity and protection from more serious diseases like cancer, autoimmunity, and degenerative diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. YES. Getting measles and getting over it can be good for you.
If you are concerned about getting sick, take steps to protect yourself and your family. Eat nutritious foods. Take vitamins A, C, and D3. Cut out alcohol. Get good sleep and exercise. Reduce stress as much as possible.
If you have additional articles you believe would be helpful, please leave them in the comments. I will continue to add this list. My hope is to simplify your search for the truth. - Marcella
Thank u Marcella!❤️ 🙏🏼 this information reaches the un-informed.
Do you have any info about adults and vaccines? A friend has cancer ( 2 types now... brought on by covid vax for sure) They want to take his stem cells out of him, wipe out his immune system, then reinsert his stem cells they've been growing for 4 weeks, THEN because they wiped out his dirty old immune system want to relax him with ALL vaxxes he had as a kid into adulthood. I don't know how to get through to him. And past their logic they've explained. Maybe a lost cause but this cancer and immunocompromised community generally get hoodwinked by this reasoning all the time.
Another friend with rheumatoid who is on low dose methotrexate had a flare from the c vax so knew not to do that but went and got the flu shot due to the immunosuppressive drugs he's on. Now had ocular nerve paralysis in one eye and no depth perception. They have made people believe they need this (vax) and it will protect their fragile bodies.
Really appreciate all you share ❤