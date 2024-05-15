Marcella’s Substack
CRPS, Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Autism, and the link to COMT
How a TB test ruined my life, how I got it back, and what I learned in the process.
5 hrs ago
Marcella Piper-Terry
11
Flu Shot in Pregnancy: Miscarriage, Autism, and NeuroDevelopmental Delays
Important article written in 2017 by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
May 13
Marcella Piper-Terry
26
SIDS: Mason Bundy died at 4 months after receiving vaccinations at his well-baby checkup.
Did vaccines his mother received while pregnant increase his risk of "sudden unexplained" death?
May 9
Marcella Piper-Terry
36
White Noise, Auditory Processing, and Language-Based Learning Disabilities in Children
Should we be using white noise to help our babies sleep? The available research indicates this is probably not a good idea.
May 3
Marcella Piper-Terry
9
Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier? (2024 Updates)
Multiple independent studies (not paid for by pharma or the government) give us the answer and it is a resounding NO!!!
May 2
Marcella Piper-Terry
20
April 2024
Why I have not written about SIDS...
Sigh. HEAVY SIGH. I have been trying to write an article about SIDS for a long time. Every time I get started I have to stop. It hurts my heart too much…
Apr 23
Marcella Piper-Terry
28
Meet Dr. Sheila Lewis Ealey - Advocate, mother to a severely vaccine-injured son, powerhouse of truth and expert on Black History and…
This article contains the text of Sheila's amazing "Get Off The Bus!" speech, given in Compton, California in May 2016.
Apr 15
Marcella Piper-Terry
17
Why Are American Children So Sick?
Important questions that nobody is asking about susceptible groups and synergistic toxicity...
Apr 12
Marcella Piper-Terry
29
Got Calendula? If you have roses, you need this herb!
If you love Dr. Pimple-popper, you're going to love this post! EWWWW!!!
Apr 4
Marcella Piper-Terry
27
Death by Meningococcal Vaccine: Meet Haleigh Golden, 20-year-old college student killed by the meningococcal vaccine.
Another installment in the "Meet the Children" series.
Apr 2
Marcella Piper-Terry
38
March 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Selects Nicole Shanahan, Autism Mom, as Running Mate
Yesterday afternoon I watched the live-stream video of the gathering in Oakland, California, where Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. ultimately announced the name…
Mar 27
Marcella Piper-Terry
20
Measles and MMR vaccine resources
Education: Measles and the MMR Vaccine - Physicians for Informed Consent Measles Disease and Vaccine Information - National Vaccine Information Center…
Mar 20
Marcella Piper-Terry
20
