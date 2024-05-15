Marcella’s Substack

CRPS, Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Autism, and the link to COMT
How a TB test ruined my life, how I got it back, and what I learned in the process.
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
4
Flu Shot in Pregnancy: Miscarriage, Autism, and NeuroDevelopmental Delays
Important article written in 2017 by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
6
SIDS: Mason Bundy died at 4 months after receiving vaccinations at his well-baby checkup.
Did vaccines his mother received while pregnant increase his risk of "sudden unexplained" death?
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
2
White Noise, Auditory Processing, and Language-Based Learning Disabilities in Children
Should we be using white noise to help our babies sleep? The available research indicates this is probably not a good idea.
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
4
Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier? (2024 Updates)
Multiple independent studies (not paid for by pharma or the government) give us the answer and it is a resounding NO!!!
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
1

April 2024

Why I have not written about SIDS...
Sigh. HEAVY SIGH. I have been trying to write an article about SIDS for a long time. Every time I get started I have to stop. It hurts my heart too much…
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
10
Meet Dr. Sheila Lewis Ealey - Advocate, mother to a severely vaccine-injured son, powerhouse of truth and expert on Black History and…
This article contains the text of Sheila's amazing "Get Off The Bus!" speech, given in Compton, California in May 2016.
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
4
Why Are American Children So Sick?
Important questions that nobody is asking about susceptible groups and synergistic toxicity...
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
4
Got Calendula? If you have roses, you need this herb!
If you love Dr. Pimple-popper, you're going to love this post! EWWWW!!!
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
3
Death by Meningococcal Vaccine: Meet Haleigh Golden, 20-year-old college student killed by the meningococcal vaccine.
Another installment in the "Meet the Children" series.
  
Marcella Piper-Terry
2

March 2024

